US housing starts and permits drop in September





WASHINGTON, Oct. 19 (Reuters) – US housing construction fell unexpectedly in September amid persistent input and labor shortages that penalize the housing market and economic activity overall.

Housing starts fell 1.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.555 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for August has been revised down to a rate of 1.580 million units from 1.615 million units previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted that housing starts would rise at a rate of 1.620 million units.

Permits for future housing construction fell 7.7% to a rate of 1.589 million units last month.

Although lumber prices have fallen in recent months, lower prices have yet to reach builders. Building materials, such as windows and electrical circuit breakers, are scarce. The supply chain has been strained by disrupting labor market dynamics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed up prices in all segments of the economy.

Housing starts fell from the 1.725 million unit pace level recorded in March, which was more of a 14-and-a-half-year high. There is a huge backlog of houses that have been approved for construction but not yet started.

A survey by the National Association of Home Builders on Monday showed that builders’ confidence of single-family homes rose again in October, but noted that “builders continue to face ongoing supply chain disruptions and shortages of labor that delay completion times “.

The housing market was boosted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic by an exodus from cities to suburbs and other low-density locations as Americans sought more spacious housing for home offices and online education . That tailwind fades as workers return to offices and schools reopened for in-person learning, thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations.

High inflation also pushes up mortgage rates. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to an average of 3.05 last week, down from 2.99% the week before, according to data from mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

While still low by historical standards, rising borrowing costs may make homeownership less affordable for some first-time homebuyers. House prices registered double-digit growth on an annual basis in July. (Report by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Paul Simao)

