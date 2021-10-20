Prevention: Is the UK’s anti-extremist program fit for purpose?





The government’s prevention plan, which aims to stop people from turning to terrorism, has been criticized after David Ames’s death in his Essex constituency last Friday.

Former Attorney General Robert Buckland said the 46 million annual program needed urgent work, but others questioned whether it was simply a waste of time.

Criticism of the scheme has risen after it was revealed that a man accused of killing a Conservative MP had been referred to Prevent several years ago. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, doesn’t seem to have spent a lot of time on this program and has never been the subject of official MI5 attention.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel noted that the counter-terrorism program is already under independent review, which began in 2019. Patel addresses and addresses any gaps or issues that require it to be fit for purpose, robust, do the right thing, and harden the system.

But Robert Buckland, who removed justice briefs last month, told Times Radio that more collaborative cooperation between schools, health services and other public institutions is urgently needed.

Polarization Policy

As one of the four elements of the Contest, the government’s counter-terrorism strategy established in 2003, the initiative provides practical help to individuals to avoid falling into extremism. These programs include schools, the judicial sector, religious institutions, and health care services. We also provide training for frontline workers and referral services called channels.

By the end of March 2020, 6,287 people had referred for prevention, a 10% increase from the previous year’s low. The highest referral was to the police, followed by the education sector. More than half of those referred were under the age of 20, and nearly 9 in 10 were male. The Interior Ministry says more than 1,200 people successfully escaped from terrorism between 2012 and 2019.

damage suggestion

Despite the fact that Prevent has covered right-wing extremism and other ideologies over the past few years, The Guardian said it has been plagued with allegations that it was a cover for monitoring the Muslim community, a major focus of its establishment.

When the review was first published, Helen Warrell was written by Helen Warrell of the Financial Times. She noted that a 2018 personal report by Whitehall’s behavioral psychologists questioned the effectiveness of the program and whether there was any basis behind the program’s methods.

With the budget for the plan doubling from its initial budget, Warrell has called it one of the UK government’s most polarizing policies.

False Positive Expectation Norm

In The Telegraph today, Harry de Quetteville asked if this plan was simply a waste of time because people mentioned or authorized to Prevent repeatedly carry out lethal acts of terrorism.

But he admits that stopping people from becoming terrorists first is far more ambiguous and challenging than other anti-terror strategies. An informant told de Quetteville that false positives are the expected standard with thousands of referrals each year. He added that only 697 of the 6,287 nominations in 2019-20 were adopted by the scheme.

It takes a large team to track even one full-time. Even if it is democratically acceptable to extend surveillance to all events on the channel, the MI5 will not be possible, the source said.

get to work

Times agreed that there are concerns that Prevent could overwhelm too many recommendations and leave high-risk people out of the system. It urged independent review to continue work on combining better communication between all agencies involved.

The review, led by Sir William Shawcross, will be published next year.

The Times said this could seem like a step towards a surveillance state. In fact, this is a long-delayed preventive measure that is the defense of democracy.

