Infusion Pump: T34 Syringe Driver





In November 2020, the Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority issued a joint statement with a stakeholder group regarding the T34 syringe driver.

This is a summary of actions related to the T34 syringe driver issue to mitigate the residual risk of these devices. Provides an overview of the problem, a risk assessment, and suggested risk mitigation actions.

These devices are very popular in the UK and there are few alternative pumps that perform the same function and are suitable for use in hospital and community settings.

battery problem

Several issues have been identified with the batteries used in the T34 unit.

1 problem:

Storing the pump without the main 9V battery for days or weeks will not charge the pump’s internal battery.

Risk to patient safety: The patient is not receiving the drug as intended.

Action to address the issue: The manufacturer has sent a Field Safety Notice (FSN) to inform healthcare professionals about this.

2 problem:

A certain brand of 9V 6LR61 battery caused a warning when the pump should stop or not run.

Risk to patient safety: The patient is not receiving the drug as intended.

Actions to address the issue: MHRA worked with BD to identify and validate suitable batteries. The manufacturer sent these recommendations to the customer by FSN. The latest information on valid batteries can be found on the BDs website.

3 problem:

The size difference (+/-2mm) of the batteries used in the pump was very small, causing connection issues.

Risk to patient safety: The patient is not receiving the drug as intended.

Actions to address the problem: MHRA has worked with manufacturers to identify a solution that prevents movement of the battery in the housing and issued a safety communication.

4 problem:

Customers have noticed a shorter battery life of the 3 plate T34 pump compared to the 2 plate pump.

Risk to patient safety: The patient is not receiving the drug as intended.

Troubleshooting Actions: The manufacturer has initiated a software upgrade to extend the battery life of the three-plate pump.

Problem: Some secondary and tertiary plate pumps manufactured before May 2020 will not trigger an alarm unless the drug is infused. This was due to mechanical wear on the pump lead screw.

Risk to patient safety: The patient is not receiving the drug as intended.

Action to resolve the issue: BD/CME issued FSN and MHRA supported FSN in MDA/2020/007.

We know that this safety corrective action is not possible in the following T34 population. * Certain older legacy 2nd Edition pumps * Certain older 3rd Edition pumps with older software S0300XXXX through S00402877 manufactured between September 2018 and May 2020.

As no safety corrective action can be taken on these pumps, BD will replace this specific T34 pump with a BodyGuard-T pump in 2021. For more information, please refer to the BD customer letter or contact BD directly.

sunlight causing bolus injection

Problem: When exposed to direct sunlight, the 2nd Edition pump may deliver an unintended bolus and then the pump may stop.

Risk to patient safety: overdose of the drug or if the patient is not receiving treatment as intended.

Action to Troubleshoot: The manufacturer has issued a Field Safety Notice (FSN) instructing customers to purchase pouches from BD/CME to protect their pumps from direct sunlight. MHRA has published safety message MDA/2016/002.

fluid inlet

Problem: Due to certain cleaning and disinfection practices, if fluid enters the pump, the pump will not function properly.

Risk to patient safety: The patient is not receiving the drug as intended.

Troubleshooting Actions: The manufacturer has issued a Field Safety Notice (FSN) with revised maintenance and cleaning instructions. MHRA has published safety message MDA/2019/030.

Background and additional information

The T34 is a family of portable syringe driver pumps primarily used for pain relief in palliative care. This device is manufactured by Caesarea Medical Electronics (CME), which is owned by Becton Dickinson (BD).

T34 pumps used in the UK include: * 2nd Edition Legacy McKinley T34 and Standard 2nd Edition * 3rd Edition Old Software and New Software; Spherical design of lead screw and stainless steel lead screw * Bodyguard-T next generation model for T34 syringe driver

The device is used in a variety of settings, including hospitals, hospice and other community settings such as patient homes.

The stakeholder group formed to view the T34 syringe driver included representatives of the following organizations:

Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) Palliative Care Association Medical Safety Investigation Bureau (HSIB) Hospice UK Network of Medical Device Safety Officers NHS UK and NHS Improvement NHS National Services Scotland NHS Supply Chain Northern Ireland Ministry of Health Welsh Government

conclusion

The T34 syringe driver can be used to deliver a variety of medications to a patient as described in the manufacturer’s instructions for use. The issues and risks identified to date can be mitigated by following the actions outlined above.

It is important to follow the directions for use and perform all regular inspections and maintenance.

If a replacement device is being considered for purchase or distribution, we recommend that you refer to the MHRA publication Managed Medical Devices for additional information and guidance.

MHRA will continue to monitor these issues and will consider any additional information we receive. This will allow you to update the instructions if necessary. Contact the manufacturer for more information on the problem.

Report a problem

Please report any suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your healthcare provider’s local accident reporting system and/or national accident reporting agencies (England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales). You can also report safety issues related to supply disruptions, training issues, and issues resulting from the use of mixed models.

The Yellow Card Scheme is critical for MHRA to monitor the safety of all medical products in the UK to ensure they are acceptable to patients and those who use them.

