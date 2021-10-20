US envoy for Afghanistan resigns after withdrawal





WASHINGTON (AP) The US special envoy to Afghanistan is stepping down following the chaotic US withdrawal from the country, the State Department said on Monday.

Zalmay Khalilzad will step down this week after more than three years of service under the Trump and Biden administrations. He had been criticized for not putting enough emphasis on the Taliban in peace talks that began while Trump was president, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked him for his work.

I express my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people, said Blinken of Khalilzad, former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Afghanistan.

Khalilzad had originally planned to step down in May after Bidens announced that the US withdrawal would be completed before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in September. However, he was asked to stay and he did.

Khalilzad had been the special envoy for Afghan reconciliation under the Trump and Biden administrations since September 2018, when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hired him to lead negotiations with the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Originally from Afghanistan, Khalilzad failed to bring the two sides together to strike a power-sharing deal, but he did negotiate a US deal with the Taliban in February 2020 that ultimately led to the end of the world’s most powerful war. long of the Americas.

The deal with the Taliban served as a model for the Biden administration’s withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan, which many believe was carried out too hastily and without sufficient planning. Thousands of Afghan citizens who have worked for US forces there over the past two decades have been left behind in the rush to leave, as have hundreds of US citizens and legal residents.

President Joe Biden and his aides have often said that the deal Khalilzad brokered tied their hands when it came to the withdrawal and led to the sudden takeover of the country by the Taliban, although criticism from the administration noted that Biden had dropped the condition-based demands for a full U.S. withdrawal.

In interviews and in his described resignation letter to the PA, Khalilzad noted that the deal he negotiated conditioned the final withdrawal of US forces on the entry of the Taliban into serious peace talks with the government. Afghan. He also regretted that these negotiations and, consequently, the withdrawal did not go as planned.

Despite criticism, Khalilzad has remained at work, even though he skipped the first high-level meeting after the US and Taliban withdrew from Doha, Qatar earlier this month, suggesting that he was about to go out. Khalilzad will be replaced by his deputy Thomas West, who led the US delegation to this latest round of talks in Doha.

However, the United States will not send a representative to a Russian-hosted conference on Afghanistan this week, the State Department said. Speaking ahead of Blinkens’ announcement of Khalilzad’s departure, department spokesman Ned Price cited logistics as the reason the United States would not participate in the Moscow talks.

Khalilzad said in his resignation letter that after leaving public service he would continue to work on behalf of the Afghan people and offer his thoughts and advice on what went wrong in Afghanistan and the way forward.

