UK secures $13 billion investment to overcome post-Brexit slump





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference at Downing Street in London, England, on September 7, 2021.

Toby Melville – WPA Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The UK government has secured $9.7 billion ($13.4 billion) of new foreign investment as London’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to reverse the post-Brexit decline in financing.

The government is hosting its first ever global investment summit on Tuesday to convince the world’s largest international investors to pour money into the UK.

Prime Minister Johnson will hope to step up support for the post-Brexit government’s “Global Britain” agenda as foreign direct investment in the UK plummets since Britain’s decision to leave the EU in 2016.

The meeting came at a difficult time for the UK, which faces numerous economic crises, including labor shortages, record natural gas prices and supply chain constraints.

The IMF also predicts that the UK economy will be the hardest hit among the G-7 countries since the coronavirus pandemic and will remain 3% below its pre-2020 trajectory in 2024, with other countries returning to projected growth levels.

Gates, Solomon and Daimon

A significant portion of the event’s guest list came from the United States, including Bill Gates, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan President Jamie Dimon, and Blackstone CEO Stefan Schwartzman.

Behind Tuesday’s event was the cooling of transatlantic talks after the Johnson administration touted a potential trade deal with the United States as a major component of its post-Brexit policy agenda.

According to Downing Street, the 18 deals already secured will create at least 30,000 jobs and drive funding for key sectors such as hydrogen energy, sustainable housing, and carbon capture and storage.

“This is just the beginning,” Johnson said in a statement. “As we look to COP26 and beyond, we will see new partnerships for green growth build at today’s Global Investment Summit.”

The UK’s Department for International Trade has also launched a new online platform for international investors to identify opportunities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Investment Atlas” will offer 53 strategic investment opportunities, including Scotland’s offshore wind infrastructure and a manufacturing port in northeast England.

market force

In a conference address on Tuesday, Prime Minister Johnson said Britain, the first country to industrialize, now has a responsibility to “set an example” in tackling climate change. He added that reliance on hydrogen and nuclear energy would provide long-term benefits.

“There are forces stronger than the government. There are forces stronger than the corporations. In this room, the force represented by the $24 trillion is the consumer choice. That force is the market and the market. mentioned concerns that it is moving too quickly to

“People know we have technical solutions to these problems, and they want to be green.”

He also stressed the importance of transforming the “green industrial revolution” into sustainable economic growth. It comes after a total of 13 energy companies went out of business after the recent surge in energy prices in the UK.

Dambisa Moyo, an economist and author who serves on the boards of Chevron, Cond Nast and 3M Company, said the $9.7 billion announced before the summit showed interest in the UK despite tough economic conditions ahead.

“Relatively, the UK is in a much better position in terms of vaccine launches, and unlike many other parts of the world, it has a high percentage of people who are vaccinated,” Moyo told CNBC’s Geoff Cutmore.

She suggested that life sciences and technologies, particularly the semiconductor industry, offer opportunities for the UK to enter.

