UK under pressure to re-enact restrictions as COVID cases surge | coronavirus pandemic news





Many scientists are putting pressure on the UK government to re-impose social restrictions and accelerate booster vaccinations as the rate of coronavirus infection, which is already the highest in Europe, rises further.

The UK recorded 49,156 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest number since mid-July. The number of new infections last week averaged 43,000 per day, up 15% from the previous week.

Last week, the Bureau of Statistics estimated that 1 in 60 people in the UK had contracted the virus, which was one of the highest levels seen in the UK during the pandemic.

In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government lifted all legal restrictions imposed more than a year earlier to slow the spread of the virus, including indoor face coverings and social distancing. Nightclubs and other crowded places could be opened to maximum occupancy, and people were advised not to work from home if possible.

Some modelers were concerned that the number of cases would increase significantly after reopening. Although it did not occur, the infection rate was still high and has recently started to increase.

Even before large numbers of the population are vaccinated, hospitalizations and deaths, which average more than 100 a day, are well below those at the peak of infections, but still too high, government critics say.

Some say the British were too quick to return to their pre-pandemic behavior. While other parts of the UK are a bit more strict, masks and social distancing have disappeared in most settings in the UK, including schools. Even in shops that recommend masks and in London’s public transport network, where masks are mandatory, compliance is sloppy.

Scotland introduced a vaccine pass program this month, but plans to require vaccination certificates to attend UK nightclubs, concerts and other large events have been canceled by the Conservative government amid opposition from politicians.

Some scientists say a bigger factor is weakened immunity. The UK’s vaccination program started early with vaccinations for the elderly and the vulnerable in December. This means that millions of people have been vaccinated for more than six months, and studies show that vaccine protection weakens over time.

Although the UK is offering additional injections to millions of people, critics say the program is progressing too slowly. And while nearly 80% of the population 12 years and older are fully vaccinated, the number of doses delivered daily has drastically decreased.

The UK also waited longer than the US and many European countries to vaccinate children between the ages of 12 and 15, and most of that age group is still unvaccinated.

It is important to accelerate booster programs, said epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, a member of the Government Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

Ferguson said one factor contributing to the high number of cases in the UK has been heavily reliant on the AstraZeneca vaccine and offers very good protection against the very serious consequences of COVID, but slightly less protection than Pfizer, especially against infection and transmission. The face of the Delta variant.

He also noted that most Western European countries have more control measures, mandatory vaccinations, and masks, and tend to have fewer cases rather than the rapidly growing number of cases like ours.

But in the end this is a policy decision the government has to make, he told the BBC.

The prime minister said last month that if the number of cases rises so high in the fall and winter that puts the health system in extreme strain, it may have to switch to Plan B, which reintroduces measures like bringing in mandatory masks and passes of vaccines.

For now, the government has said it will not change direction.

Johnson spokesman Max Blain always knew the next few months were going to be difficult. But he said the government is working to protect lives and livelihoods.

He said the protections that vaccination programs put in place could make us one of the most open economies in Europe. We believe this approach is right. It is still under review.

