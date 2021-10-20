These are the 10 best retirement spots in the United States





Anya Berkut | Getty Images

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the number of Americans who are considering retirement, whether they postpone it or start it earlier than expected.

Yet one thing has not changed Florida is still the number one destination thanks to its sunshine, beaches and taxpayer-friendly policies, according to a new US News & World Report. The Sunshine State is home to 8 of the top 10 places in the country for retirees.

US News examined housing affordability, health care, taxes, the job market and overall happiness in the 150 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States to establish its ranking of the best places to retire in 2021 and 2022. He used data from sources such as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Census Bureau, and the Tax Foundation.

Sarasota, Fla., Took the top spot, edging out first runner-up Naples, also in the Sunshine State, in large part because she had more affordable housing, explained Emily Brandon, retired editor-in-chief at US. News.

“The people of Sarasota and Naples both report a high sense of well-being and both cities scored high on desirability,” she said.

While Pennsylvania only has one place in the top 10, it has several cities that have climbed the rankings this year. Accessibility to high-quality health care facilities was often the reason, Brandon said.

The pandemic has also had an impact. For 23% of those who are retired or near retirement, the pandemic has changed their preference for where they would like to retire, according to US News.

“The cost of a potential retirement place is a major concern for many retirees, but they also seek a high quality of life,” noted Brandon.

Here are the top 10 places for retirees, according to US News & World Report.

Sarasota, Florida

Sean Pavone | iStock | Getty Images

1. Sarasota, Florida Metropolitan population: 803,709 Median house price: $ 387,630 Median monthly rent: $ 1,209 Unemployment rate: 6.8%

2. Naples, Florida Metropolitan population: 371,453 Median house price: $ 345,000 Median monthly rent: $ 1,317 Unemployment rate: 7%

3. Daytona Beach, Florida Metropolitan Population: 646,288 Median Home Price: $ 278,897 Median Monthly Rent: $ 1,076 Unemployment Rate: 7.7%

4. Melbourne, Florida Metropolitan population: 585,507 Median house price: $ 217,400 Median monthly rent: $ 1,068 Unemployment rate: 6.7%

5. Lancaster, PA Metropolitan population: 540,999 Median house price: $ 226,550 Median monthly rent: $ 1,009 Unemployment rate: 7.5%

6. Tampa, Florida Metropolitan Population: 3,097,859 Median Home Price: $ 301,963 Median Monthly Rent: $ 1,115 Unemployment Rate: 7.2%

7. Fort Myers, Florida Metropolitan population: 737,468 Median house price: $ 277,900 Median monthly rent: $ 1,154 Unemployment rate: 7.4%

8. Port St. Lucie, Florida Metropolitan Population: 472,012 Median House Price: $ 233,133 Median Monthly Rent: $ 1,162 Unemployment Rate: 7.3%

9. Ann Arbor, Michigan Metropolitan population: 367,000 Median house price: $ 270,567 Median monthly rent: $ 1,114 Unemployment rate: 6.5%

10. Pensacola, Florida Metropolitan population: 488,246 Median house price: $ 200,800 Median monthly rent: $ 1,015 Unemployment rate: 6.2%

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

