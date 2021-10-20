GE and Union Pacific mandate Covid-19 vaccine for U.S. workers





Employees of government contractors are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 under an executive order signed in September by President Biden. Contractors can request accommodation for religious belief or disability, but cannot opt ​​out of shooting via Covid-19 testing. The White House also said it plans to require companies that employ 100 or more workers to require their employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular Covid-19 tests, but this policy awaits a formal rule from Occupational Safety. and Health Administration.

While some large companies, such as Walt Disney Co. and meat packer Tyson Foods Inc., have imposed vaccination warrants, most companies are waiting for more details from OSHA. Some companies have pushed back plans to return to the office, and some business groups have raised concerns about the burden of complying with the standard.

GE, which sells jet engines and other equipment to the U.S. military, said all of its approximately 56,000 U.S. workers must be fully immunized by the Dec. 8 deadline or be granted a medical or religious exemption. Like many companies, GE previously said it educates and encourages its workers to get vaccinated, but failed to take the step of requiring it.

Union Pacific said it is complying with the federal contractors decree because the rail operator ships items such as military equipment across the country for the armed forces.

In addition to being our best defense against the serious illness of Covid-19, vaccines are our best way out of the pandemic, said Beth Whited, chief of human resources at Union Pacifics, in a note to staff last week.

Workers must declare their vaccination status or have approved medical or religious accommodation to exempt them. Union Pacific offers incentives such as extra vacations to non-union workers and cash payments to unionized workers. Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action, including dismissal for non-union workers, while unionized workers may be medically disqualified from their duties.

Three unions representing Union Pacific railway workers have since filed a complaint against the vaccine mandate, saying such changes must be negotiated at the bargaining table. Union Pacific filed a counter-suit on Friday, which it said was necessary to avoid a disruption to operations.

IBM said it has adopted a mandate for U.S. employees by Dec. 8, regardless of where they work or how often they come to an office. This is in line with the policies of many of our customers and partners and in line with President Bidens’ recent executive order for federal contractors, IBM said. In August, IBM said it would require vaccines for U.S. staff who wanted to return to its offices.

Most of the major U.S. airlines have said they expect to be treated as subcontractors due to their dealings with the government and have announced their intention to implement the vaccine requirement without exception, to the with the exception of those entitled to accommodation for religious or medical reasons.

Southwest Airlines told employees that those who receive vaccines for religious or medical reasons will in most cases be allowed to continue working. Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Southwest Airlines Co. told staff in a memo last week that it would no longer put those employees on hold for a decision regarding a request for an accommodation on leave without pay, as it had previously planned. The airline also told employees that those who benefit from the accommodation would in most cases be allowed to continue working.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., which in August was one of the first major employers to demand that staff be vaccinated or threatened with dismissal, is awaiting a court ruling on a lawsuit by a group of employees over this requirement. Delta Air Lines Inc. has imposed additional health care on staff who do not get vaccinated but do not get a warrant. Delta CEO Ed Bastian has said his company is also a federal contractor and will comply with the federal mandate, but believes it won’t have to resort to layoff threats to bolster compliance. He said in an interview last week that about 90% of Delta employees have already been vaccinated.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has decided to ban companies from Covid-19 vaccination warrants, creating a clash between his state and the Biden administration. Some large Texas employers, such as Southwest Airlines and American Airlines Group Inc., have said they will not follow Abbotts’ order.

President Biden unveiled a six-pronged strategy in early September to tackle the Delta variant of Covid-19 that increases vaccine requirements for employers of 100 or more workers, medical workers and federal workers. Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

—Alison Sider and Chip Cutter contributed to this article.

Write to Thomas Gryta at [email protected] and to Paul Ziobro at [email protected]

