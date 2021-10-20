UK asks for help finding housing for Afghan refugees





Parliaments and businesses across the UK are urging Afghan refugees to provide homes and jobs to reduce the number of people in temporary housing.

Afghan resettlement minister Victoria Atkins admitted that the Interior Ministry was pursuing a pursuit after the arrival of 15,000 refugees who had fled Afghanistan.

She said more than 200 parliaments across the UK have already offered to house some refugees, but more help will be needed from both the public and private sectors.

Among the options being considered is an agreement with Airbnb to allow refugees trapped in hotels to move to family-friendly accommodations.

Reports say some refugees are increasingly discouraged by being left in hotels and are not likely to move into permanent homes anytime soon.

Government officials said the complex process of resettling refugees in suitable homes and adapting their skills to local jobs would take months.

Atkins said hospitality could be an imaginable solution for hiring refugees as employees. This will help provide housing for refugees and help address staff shortages.

She said supermarkets and farms are among the companies that have provided jobs to the people of Afghanistan so far, and they have great potential.

She also acknowledged the challenges faced by Operation Warm Welcome, the official British resettlement program established after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan.

If we were to start this plan with a blank sheet of paper, we wouldn’t start with 15,000 people coming to the UK with trauma in mind and needing to go home immediately with all the complex needs that many have. Many of them suffered, especially children.

It takes some time to accommodate people, and some time to send children to school. So there’s a difference between what you’re doing now and what you’d like to do in the future after caring for the thousands of people who landed.

Unlike the highly structured Syrian refugee resettlement program, she said, the sudden nature of the thousands of Afghan refugees has forced ministers to catch up.

She said she is filing a petition with parliaments across the UK that have not yet officially offered housing to contact the government.

And she added: Due to the wealth of skills and talents of this group of people, we would like to work with employers who can also provide homes with employment. .

