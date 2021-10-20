PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains on firmer returns, bullish US earnings





(Redesign, add comments and update prices)

* Money hits a month high

* US dollar plunges as bonds stabilize

* Palladium jumps 4%

October 19 (Reuters) – Gold prices slashed gains on Tuesday, after rising more than 1% earlier, as their safe-haven appeal was hit by rising US Treasury yields and earnings optimistic American business.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $ 1,769.94 an ounce at 1:31 p.m. ET (5:31 p.m. GMT). It rose up to 1.2% earlier in the session on a weaker dollar which makes precious metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

US gold futures for December were up 0.3% to $ 1,770.5.

There isn’t much conviction in bullion at the moment, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

We’re not sure if we’re going to see any major shifts on the part of the Federal Reserve. You see the rewards, for the most part, impressing, and this is the main driver in maintaining a strong appetite for risk.

Wall Street rose on Tuesday, helped by optimistic results from Johnson & Johnson and insurer Travelers.

Diminishing the appeal of gold, which is unproductive, benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit their highest level since early June at 1.6302%.

Market participants increasingly expect the Fed to start cutting back on asset purchases soon, as the earnings season has been encouraging so far and recent data has shown strong price increases at consumption in the United States.

The reduction in stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to drive up government bond yields, raising the opportunity cost of bullion.

Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.6% to $ 1,041.50 an ounce and palladium jumped 4.2% to $ 2,100.15 an ounce.

Spot silver jumped 2.7% to $ 23.80 an ounce and hit a more than a month high.

With platinum and palladium likely aided by short hedging, the chip shortage is expected to potentially peak, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. If the data shows this to be the case, we should get some improvement on the auto production side. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Bharat Govind Gautam; Editing by Mark Potter and Ramakrishnan M.)

