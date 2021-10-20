UK’s ambitious electric car plans welcome reservations | automotive industry





UK automakers are forced to produce more and more zero-emission vehicles each year as government plans to solidify the transition from fossil fuels to electric vehicles.

Targets for the sale of zero-emission vehicles will be introduced starting in 2024, before the 2030 deadline to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans.

Environmentalists welcomed the move, and manufacturers were cautious before the details of the plans were released. Exact goals and mechanisms will be set for consultation in the spring of next year.

The government said it would inject an additional $620 million into electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and targeted subsidies as part of a net-zero strategy announced on Tuesday.

battery electric vehicle

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the ambitious plan to mandate zero-emission vehicles shows that it is taking the lead in transforming the world to electric vehicles.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says the industry is getting zero-emission cars on UK roads ahead of forecasts. About 33,000 battery electric vehicles were sold last month, accounting for 15% of the UK market share. SMMT’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Hawes said: A well-designed, flexible regulatory framework can help maintain or increase this pace to achieve our shared decarbonization ambitions.

Most manufacturers already produce at least one electric model or a revamped classic like the Oxford-made BMW Mini Electric. This week Ford announced an investment of 230 million dollars to upgrade its Halewood plant to make EV parts, while Vauxhall owner Stellantis recently announced it would move to electric van production in nearby Ellesmere Port. The bigger medium-term question for UK manufacturing will be battery production. Nissan has solid plans for a gigafactory in the Northeast, but SMMT says more is needed to keep UK auto-manufacturing jobs.

The policy is supported by campaign groups, including the Ministry of Transport & Environment, which said it would increase EVs and lower prices. UK Director Greg Archer added: More importantly, he added, it will provide clarity and certainty about how many EVs will be on the road in the years to come. We can plan how many charging points are needed and how many mechanics to train for electric vehicles. It’s a good step in the right direction.

Although the number of electric charging points has doubled in the past two years, the think tank estimates that up to 50 new installations per day will be required over the next decade. Photo: Doug Peters/PA

The number of public charging stations in the UK has doubled in the past two years, but think tank New AutoMotive will need to install 40 to 50 more per day over the next 10 years to meet demand.

With transport now the single largest sector of carbon emissions, with road vehicles dominated, phasing out the internal combustion engine has become a clear and achievable target for the UK to achieve its carbon goals.

However, some have expressed concern over the haste in EV adoption, with questions about carbon and cost, the need for infrastructure upgrades, and more broadly, whether policies will include the use of automobiles over green alternatives such as public transport for the next generation. .

Manchester Transport Commissioner Chris Boardman said embracing electric vehicles risks missing out on a bigger opportunity. It’s the best political choice because you’re not asking anyone to do something you haven’t done yet. But EVs don’t solve the problems of car-clogged neighborhood streets, rat running, obesity, inactivity that costs the NHS billions, traffic accidents, and wider congestion.

The low cost of driving can lock the use of cars for generations. It allows people to hold a high moral standing and think they’ve done their job, but drive more.

Shapps himself, a longtime EV owner and enthusiast, drove to a Conservative Party meeting in Manchester earlier this month from his home near London. This trip would have incurred an electricity cost of about 8 compared to about 30 fuel for a gasoline car. When asked the price of a low-season rail ticket for the same itinerary, Shapps underestimated it by more than 50%.

According to Tim Schwanen, director of Oxford University’s Transport Studies Unit, the minister is not an atypical user. EVs are overused in middle-class families. This is where the government is silent. To date, most subsidies have not, in theory, benefited the households in greatest need.

Residents of the city’s low-income neighborhoods face a number of shortcomings, including less access to off-street car parks where personal charging kits can be installed and reliance on more expensive public off-street charging.

Schwanen said EVs are cleaner, but not necessarily cleaner. In lifecycle analysis, the total carbon footprint of EVs exceeds that of internal combustion engine vehicles, but battery manufacturing and mining of raw materials such as cobalt are carbon-intensive, he said. BMW is committed to solving supply chain emissions that are twice that of gasoline cars.

Schwanen said: Electrification can reduce air pollution and CO2, but it can reduce other problems with car use. Whether congestion, urban sprawl, or lack of physical activity contributes to obesity.

Archer agreed. Simply switching to electric vehicles is not enough. We must reduce the use of cars. While this strategy talks about car-sharing, you don’t really want to break the bullet, you acknowledge that it’s putting local authorities responsible for reducing their use, especially in cities.

In Manchester, Boardman hopes to promote car sharing and increase access to car clubs with the Bee Network of integrated public transport and active travel.

Archer said: We need to transform the bus system and make the major causes of transportation – schools, large businesses, hospitals and new housing development – more accountable. You need to make sure you have good traffic connections so people don’t have to drive.

The growing use of micro-mobility alternatives such as e-bikes and e-scooters, the latter of which will now be legalized only on the road in an extended trial of urban rental plans in the UK, Schwanen suggests. Electrification should be part of the solution, but it won’t be the solution for simply replacing individually owned gasoline and diesel vehicles with electric vehicles. We need a modal shift and a shift towards lower overall mobility.

