Brexit and UK immigration policies increase the risk of victims of trafficking | human trafficking





A new report on human trafficking in the UK warns that Brexit and the Home Office’s new immigration initiatives are increasing the risk of trafficking victims.

The report also found a link between terrorism and human trafficking in cases involving an increase in the recruitment of victims of trafficking through social media, as well as in the case of an entire family in the UK becoming an Islamic State in Syria.

The influential Group of Experts on Anti-Trafficking in Persons (Greta), part of the European Council of 47 countries, monitors the implementation of the Council of Europe Convention on Anti-Trafficking in Persons, which came into force in the UK. April 2009.

The number of victims of human trafficking referred to the UK’s National Referral Mechanism (NRM) has increased tenfold, from 1,182 in 2012 to 10,627 in 2019.

The proportion of male victims referred to in the NRM has increased over the years. Of the possible victims in 2019, 68% (7,224) were male and 32% (3,391) were female. In 2019, possible victims from 125 nationalities were referred to the NRM. The largest number of referrals was from the UK, accounting for 27% of the total, followed by Albania, Vietnam, China and India.

The number of children referred to in the NRM has increased significantly from 1,279 in 2016 to 4,946 in 2020, many of them from the UK and involved in County Line gangs.

Labor exploitation is still the most common type among adults. Sectors considered high risk include the apparel industry, construction, hospitality, housework, car washes, nail bars, waste management, logistics and warehousing.

There is an increasing trend to use social media and online platforms to recruit victims. There has been a shift from prostitution to the use of online platforms. Traffickers can quickly move victims between residential real estate pop-up brothels and vacation rentals.

The report urges UK authorities to take further steps to improve the identification of victims of human trafficking and to ensure that victims, especially children, receive legal assistance in the identification process. It also urged the UK to step up its efforts to ensure effective access to victims’ compensation.

The report welcomes the efforts to establish a professional anti-trafficking body, the UK government’s active participation in international cooperation to combat human trafficking, and its commitment to preventing and eradicating human trafficking in supply chains and businesses, including the public sector.

The report’s authors are concerned that the Department’s new immigration plan risks increasing the vulnerability of trafficked persons who are illegal immigrants.

The report cites examples of potential victims of trafficking in the UK recruited to join terrorist organizations abroad and says that governments should be able to identify victims of trafficking and ensure that they receive assistance and assistance.

According to a report by NGO Reprieve, a number of British families currently detained in northeastern Syria may be conscripted from the UK and trafficked into ISIS-controlled areas.

The Greta report warns that Brexit has raised the risk of exploitation for EU workers and could make it difficult for victims of slavery to apply for EU settlement plans.

It adds: Front-line and migrant groups have pointed out that crimes against illegal labor are part of the UK’s hostile environment for illegals and serve as a major driver of exploitation and a barrier to justice.

“Modern slavery and human trafficking has no place in our society, and we are committed to addressing these heinous crimes,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Home Affairs. The UK has been a world leader in protecting victims of modern-day slavery, and we continue to identify and support those who have suffered intolerable abuse at the hands of criminals and traffickers.

