US Legal Support Announces AI-Based Document Translation Services, Extending and Accelerating Service Capabilities for Law Firms, Insurance Companies, and Businesses Worldwide | Texas News





HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –US Legal Support, the nation’s leading provider of litigation support services, today announced the addition of AI-based translation services to its comprehensive suite of litigation solutions. ‘assistance with disputes. Leveraging the power of machine translation technologies, US Legal Support can accelerate translations of documents of all sizes with a powerful combination of efficiency, accuracy, affordability and security. Frequently translated documents include legal and contract documents, employee manuals and training materials, financial statements, real estate documents, immigration documents, WhatsApp and SMS conversations, birth and death certificates, multimedia formats and more.

Ideal for large documents or large business cases, machine translation delivers fast, quality translations in less time and at a fraction of the cost associated with traditional translation methodologies.

“We are extremely happy to offer machine translation services. Our clients need fast, high-quality and secure document translations, ”said Ninette Caneda, president of the Interpretation, Translation and Transcription division at US Legal Support. “Machine translation is incredibly efficient, delivering translations around 90% accurate in a matter of hours and minutes, even. by a human translator for a certified and 100% accurate translation. With the introduction of this service, we look forward to continuing to support our customers’ litigation and business needs with advanced technology and top notch support. “

Machine translation (MT) is the process by which software automatically translates text from one language to another, without human intervention. Inspired by the neural networks of the human brain, Machine Translation uses learning techniques to learn to translate and continually improves its knowledge base to increase performance and create high-quality translations.

US Legal Support offers AI-based translations for the following language pairs:

Spanish to EnglishEnglish to SpanishChinese to EnglishEnglish to ChineseArabic to EnglishFrench to EnglishKorean to EnglishEnglish to KoreanHebrew to EnglishPortuguese to English

For documents requiring certified translations, US Legal Support has a human translation team in the United States that can provide 100% accurate translations in over 200 languages. Their language professionals are familiar with slang, terminology and nuances of regional dialects, as well as legal terminology and ‘specialty language’, including financial, intellectual property, medical and pharmaceutical content to ensure translation. the most precise.

US Legal Support employs unparalleled security, ensuring that highly sensitive case and client data is protected with robust full spectrum security that meets best practices. Unlike public online translation sites, all files are transmitted with end-to-end encryption through US Legal Support’s HIPAA compliant customer portal and SOC 2 Type II certified, ensuring data security and privacy. .

About Legal Aid in the United States

As a leading provider of litigation services, US Legal Support is the only litigation assistance company that offers a full range of solutions for court notification, case recovery, interpretation and translation, trial and transcription services to law firms, large corporations and insurance companies nationwide. . US Legal Support provides on-demand access to more than 12,000 offices in more than 2,700 cities across the United States with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about legal assistance in the United States, visit the company’s website at: www.uslegalsupport.com.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-legal-support-announces-ai-powered-document-translation-services-expanding-and-expediting-service-capabilities -for-law firms-insurers-and-companies-around the world-301403624.html

SOURCE US Legal Support, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforney.com/texas/u-s-legal-support-announces-ai-powered-document-translation-services-expanding-and-expediting-service-capabilities/article_60440f4a-550e-5213-8935-10c6d4474598.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos