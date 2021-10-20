UK inflation falls despite rising gasoline prices and supply chain crisis | inflation





UK inflation fell slightly in September, despite household pressure from soaring gasoline prices and businesses hit by truck drivers and shortages.

The National Statistical Office said the consumer price index fell from 3.2% in August to 3.1%.

As gasoline prices hit an eight-year high and food, beverage, used car and air travel costs rise, pressure on households’ cost of living increases. The last time before August was 2017 when overall inflation was above 3.1%.

The slight drop in headline rates reflects restaurant prices rising in September of the previous year after the Rishi Sunaks discount scheme, which temporarily cut prices for consumers, ended at the end of August 2020.

Inflation is calculated based on changes in the price of a basket of goods and services over a 12-month period, meaning a sharp change a year ago can skew the annual rate.

inflation graphic

Upward pressure on cost of living continued across the economy last month, the ONS said, as the last snapshot before the prime minister’s budget next week and as the Bank of England (BoE) considers its first rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost of commodities produced in factories rose again, with metals and machinery seeing notable increases in prices. Against the backdrop of a severe truck driver shortage and global supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19 and Brexit, road freight costs for UK businesses also continued to rise throughout the summer.

Average gasoline price was 134.9pa, up from 113.3pa in the same period last year, the highest since 2013. However, these figures reflect the period before the panic buying at the end of September. At this time, it was reported that oil prices increased further due to the lack of pumps. costs.

Analysts have warned that the decline in inflation will prove to be temporary, with further pressure on the cost of living expected in October as wholesale gas and electricity prices soar and the Ofgems consumer price cap on household bills is lifted.

Reflecting rising business costs that could hit consumers in the future, inflation at factory entrance prices rose from 6% in August to 6.7% last month, the highest level in nearly a decade.

Q&AWhat is inflation and why is it important?Show

Inflation is when prices rise. Deflation, on the other hand, is a fall in price over time, whereas inflation is much more common.

If inflation is 10%, 50 pairs of shoes would be 55 after a year and 60.50 thereafter.

If you earn 10% from your savings, but inflation is 10%, inflation eats up your wages and the value of your savings. The real interest rate on the pot is actually 0%.

Inflation, a relatively new phenomenon, has been a real concern for governments since the 1960s.

In general, when inflation is high, it is good for borrowers and bad for investors.

Mortgage loans are a good example of how a loan has the benefit of halving the real value of a mortgage at 10% annual inflation over 7 years.

On the other hand, pensioners who depend on fixed income watch their assets decline.

The government’s preferred indicator of inflation and what the Bank of England takes into account when setting interest rates is the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The Retail Price Index (RPI) is often used in wage negotiations.

Thank you for your feedback.

Soaring energy costs will push inflation this winter to more than 4%, the Bank of England said. Indicators of rising cost of living are expected to continue rising through at least the summer of 2022. Threadneedle Street is currently at a historical low of 0.1%, as early as November.

Economists say inflation will gradually decline towards the bank’s target interest rate of 2% by the end of next year, as the temporary turmoil associated with Covid-19 dissipates despite extreme pressure over the next few months, economists say.

Dean Turner, economist at UBS Wealth Management, said: The good news for households and businesses is that price pressure will ease next year.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

An increase of 3.1% is expected next year as the government uses inflation figures each September to increase payroll and national pension and corporate interest rates. But the increase in pensioners could have been higher if the ministers had not unlocked the triple lock on average earnings, which increased by more than 8%.

Labor and poverty activists say the government is adding serious fall pressure to the cost of living after cutting universal credit by 20 per share, the biggest overnight drop in social security benefits since early October.

Bridget Phillipson, Treasury’s chief shadow secretary, said: I’m feeling the wall and pinch.

Sunak said the government has set up a $500 million aid fund to help vulnerable families. The award added: The global shock has raised prices worldwide, and we are working with businesses and international partners to address these pressures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/oct/20/uk-inflation-falls-despite-rising-petrol-prices-and-supply-chain-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos