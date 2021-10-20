Lawyers Submit Yemeni War Crimes Documents to British Police | Yemen





A group of human rights lawyers will file a legal complaint with the UK on Wednesday, claiming key figures from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are involved in war crimes related to the war in Yemen.

They plan to submit documents to the British police and prosecutors alleging that about 20 political and military elites from both Gulf countries committed crimes against humanity.

A full list of defendants has not been released by the lawyer group Guernica 37, but it is understood that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his equivalent Emirati Mohammed bin Zayed were included.

Both are considered close political allies of the UK and important investors in the UK, and are the UAE ruling family that owns Manchester City. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired Premier League rivals Newcastle United for $350 million.

Toby Cadman, the attorney who led the complaint, said he hopes the British Police’s War Crimes Unit will disregard the British government’s political pressure and evaluate the matter fairly. We are talking about the most heinous crimes, and we believe there is no immunity for them.

Guernica 37’s previous reports of human rights violations against the Syrian president’s British wife, Asma al-Assad, are already being investigated by British police. Police are deciding whether to apply terrorism charges and strip British citizenship based on charges related to the Syrian civil war.

Lawyers have been filing new lawsuits against Saudi and emirates leadership for nearly a year and will file 200 pages of documents to the Met and the Crown Prosecution Service, including evidence of the families of civilians killed in Saudi-led airstrikes. Yemen Union.

It will focus on three controversial incidents, including the August 2018 coalition jet air strike on a school bus in northern Yemen, killing at least 26 children and injuring at least 19 others.

The second incident was a funeral bombing in the capital Sanaa in October 2016, killing at least 140 people and injuring an additional 600 people. The Saudi-led coalition at the time admitted responsibility for the attack.

Finally, evidence will be presented in connection with the alleged torture and murder of civilians in Aden, southern Yemen, by Colombian mercenaries under the command of a US private military company contracted with the United Arab Emirates.

Cadman said his company relies on the principle of universal jurisdiction under British law, which applies to war crimes and crimes such as torture. It added that there is no requirement under British law that the crime be committed on British territory or that there must be a British victim or British defendant.

Neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE are parties to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, and therefore cannot sue.

