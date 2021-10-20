U.S. High Court won’t block vaccines for Maine health workers





PORTLAND, Maine (AP) The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block a vaccine requirement on Maine healthcare workers, the latest defeat for opponents of vaccination warrants.

It was the first time the Supreme Court has ruled on a statewide vaccine mandate. He had previously dismissed challenges to vaccine requirements for New York City teachers and Indiana University staff and students.

Judge Stephen Breyer dismissed the emergency appeal but left the door open to try again as time is running out for Maines’ tenure. The state will begin to apply it on October 29.

Maine’s vaccine requirement that was put in place by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills requires employees of hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

Opponents tried to block the warrant, but a federal judge rejected the request on October 13. The judge said the record indicated that regular testing alone was not enough to stop the spread of the delta variant.

This decision sparked a wave of emergency appeals to the 1st United States Court of Appeals and then to the United States Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel from the Boston Court of Appeals quickly dismissed the emergency appeal but expedited further arguments. This timeline leaves enough time for another decision before the implementation of the vaccine mandate begins at the end of next week.

Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, which has challenged the vaccine’s mandate, said the Supreme Court is ready to consider the case if we don’t get relief from the appeals court in the coming days.

The Maine attorney general’s office declined to comment.

The Liberty Counsel, which filed the lawsuit in federal court in Maine in August, said it represents more than 2,000 healthcare workers who don’t want to be forced to get vaccinated.

Dozens of healthcare workers have chosen to quit, and Lewiston’s Central Maine Medical Center has already cut some admissions due to a severe shortage of nurses. But most health workers complied.

State agencies are committed to working individually with hospitals and nursing homes to resolve issues.

This story has been corrected to show that an initial decision by federal judges on the case was made on October 13, not October 20.

