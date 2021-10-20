Prime Minister and Bill Gates Sign 400 Million Partnership to Promote Green Investment





Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Bill Gates today announced a new partnership between the Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and the UK Government to drive investments in groundbreaking next-generation clean energy technologies.

Announced at the Global Investment Summit, the partnership leverages 200 million private sector investments in the UK to accelerate the development of the cutting-edge climate technologies needed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The Catalyst program within the larger Breakthrough Energy network is a new model for public-private sector partnerships that bring businesses, governments, philanthropists and individuals together to invest in critical climate technologies. The program focuses on four key green technology areas: green hydrogen, long-term energy storage, sustainable aviation fuel, and direct air capture.

The government has already pledged at least $200 million for the development, demonstration and deployment of UK projects in this area as part of the 1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio announced in the award-winning 10-point plan for the Green Industrial Revolution. Investors and businesses that have partnered with Breakthrough Energy Catalyst will now match $200 million of that investment to help bring these important technologies to market.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Ambitious climate goals can only be achieved by rapidly expanding new technologies in areas such as environmentally friendly hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel technologies that seemed impossible just a few years ago.

Ahead of COP26, our new partnership with Catalyst is to strengthen the UK’s vision for the Green Industrial Revolution. It will help bring innovative technologies to market globally while building new skills and creating decent jobs across the UK.

Bill Gates, founder of Breakthrough Energy, said:

Our partnership with the UK can accelerate the deployment of these critical climate solutions, making them more affordable and accessible.

Achieving net zero emissions requires reducing the cost of clean technologies so that they can compete with and replace the high-emission products we use today. I call this price difference Green Premium.

Working with UK and other public and private sector leaders, Catalyst will be a key vehicle in reducing Green Premiums, building the clean industry of the future and creating lasting jobs in communities around the world.

Over the next decade, Catalyst aims to work with governments to support the commercialization of high-impact decarbonization technologies and help them rapidly lower the cost of green technologies that are too expensive to scale and bring them to global markets.

Announcing this announcement, the Global Investment Summit brings global business leaders and key partners in achieving Net Zero to see the latest cutting-edge innovations in green technology at a summit just weeks before COP26. The Prime Minister and Bill Gates are participating in the discussion of the global energy transition at the summit.

More Information Our Global Investment Summit brings the world’s largest investors to the UK to showcase the best of UK innovation, showcase the UK’s commitment to green growth and promote the UK as the world’s top investment destination. Today, the Prime Minister will announce that it has secured a $9.7 billion deal at the Global Investment Summit. The Net Zero Innovation Portfolio is a billion-dollar fund aimed at accelerating the commercialization of low-carbon technologies, systems and business models in the power, building and industrial sectors. More information can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-and-bill-gates-launch-400m-partnership-to-boost-green-investment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos