Horrible Wembley scene won’t prevent England and Ireland from hosting World Cups, MPs said





The chaos of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley will not hamper work towards a bid for England and Ireland for the 2030 World Cup, lawmakers said.

The Football Association was sanctioned on 11 July for the disorder surrounding England’s match between Italy and England, which had to play their next home UEFA match in private. One more match ban was suspended for two years.

It came out at a time when a feasibility study was underway on whether to host five countries for the 100th anniversary of the World Cup.

British Sports Chief Operating Officer Simon Morton, who is involved in the study, told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) committee that he attended matches and that some of the scenes he witnessed were “terrible”.

However, he believed that Britain’s reputation for successfully hosting major events remained intact.

“You have to strike a balance here,” he said.

“It was unacceptable, but I think most countries around the world will recognize that this is not a reflection of what is usually happening.

“As for the bid, all I can say is that the key person in the process, UEFA President (Alexander Ceferin), goes on record as having nothing to do with us. put.

“There is a lesson to be learned. The FA has asked Baroness Casey for a review. It’s very serious. But I don’t think the bid has been delayed.”

The government has donated £2.8 million in taxpayer funds to support feasibility studies.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed support for Britain and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup. (Mokyui/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman on Tuesday said Britain and Ireland’s bid for 2030 “will be very strong contenders” despite the scene at Wembley in the summer.

The FA and the Metropolitan Police Department requested an apology from the disabled supporters who were directly affected by Wembley’s confusion.

Individuals without tickets violated security boundaries and, in some cases, entered stadium areas reserved for fans with disabilities.

The disabled access charity Level Playing Field said in a statement Tuesday that “the so-called ‘fans’ involved should be held accountable and both the FA and the Metropolitan Police should apologize to the disabled supporters directly affected.

“Sanction alone is not enough. It is fortunate that we do not discuss the more tragic turn of events and consequences that day.

Equalization Stadium statement regarding UEFA sanctions imposed on the English FA for “lack of order and discipline” on and off the national stadium during the Euro 2020 final https://t.co/fM34Cx7q9V

— Level Playfield (@lpftweets) October 19, 2021

“In the future, FA and football as a whole must learn what happened and take appropriate steps to ensure that it is not repeated.”

Morton was eager to highlight the merits of bidding and said that the “cooperative” approach between countries led him to explore the possibility of bidding for other “mega-events”, but declined to comment on some.

He was asked whether it was not yet known whether all countries participating in the bid would be automatically eligible.

Morton said there was “general agreement” among potential bidders on how FIFA would handle qualifiers if all five players opt out of automatic play, but said it was hypothetical until the qualifier rules were revised.

The 2030 bidding rules are expected to be finalized in the middle of next year, but qualification requirements will be determined separately. For the 2026 Finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico (with 48 teams for the first time), the 3 co-hosts will be awarded automatic qualifying slots.

When Morton was asked about FIFA’s proposal for a biennial World Cup, he warned of the dangers of “oversaturation” in the sport.

🗓️ FIFA Global Development Head Arsène Wenger has outlined the goals of our ongoing comprehensive review of the men’s soccer international schedule ⬇️

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 19, 2021

“One of the reasons sports are so popular is their scarcity,” he said.

“I think when we host an event, we want to know that we are special because we are attending the world championships.

“If there were 10 world championships a year (in that sport), would it mean that much to the public? I don’t think it will.”

The FIFA Council may set a date for an ad hoc meeting of member associations in December to vote on proposals on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denbighshirefreepress.co.uk/sport/national/19658246.horrific-wembley-scenes-will-not-derail-uk-ireland-world-cup-bid-mps-told/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos