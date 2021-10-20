Comcast Launches Smart TV For US Market In Aim To Take On Roku, Amazon





Comcast Corp. CMCSA -0.34% has unveiled a smart TV for the US market, as the cable giant seeks to become a dominant distributor of streaming apps and give its local Peacock service a boost.

The new XClass TV will be sold primarily by Walmart Inc., WMT 0.85% from availability in select stores this week. The first model is made by Chinas Hisense, with the cheapest option under $ 300.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Comcast is making plans to distribute smart TVs in partnership with Walmart and manufacturers, including Hisense. The company plans to expand its distribution and manufacturing partners in the future.

With its push into smart TVs, Comcast is targeting players such as Roku Inc. ROKU 0.56% and Amazon.com Inc. as a hub for consumers to access streaming services. This transition is becoming more urgent as more and more consumers cut the traditional TV cord and turn to streaming for entertainment, sports and news.

Many companies, including Comcast, already offer streaming decoders like Apple TV or Amazons Fire TV. But there are advantages to creating streaming software directly into TVs, including lower costs that translate into higher profit margins, according to industry executives. Roku-powered TVs are already on the market.

Comcast will sell its sets nationwide. The Philadelphia-based company has found ways to break out of its regional footprint.

The new XClass set gives Comcast a chance to promote its own streaming service, the NBCUniversals Peacock app. Those who purchase the TV will receive a free 12-month subscription to the Peacocks premium level, which costs $ 5 per month and includes ads. Comcast customers already receive a free Peacock subscription if they have a cable subscription or one of the company’s Flex streaming boxes.

Those who purchase the XClass TV will receive a free 12-month subscription to the NBCUniversals Peacock premium level. Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard / Bloomberg News

Peacock now has 54 million registrations and more than 20 million monthly active accounts, the company announced in July. Comcast has not disclosed how many users are paying for the service.

Earlier this month, Comcast entered the smart TV market outside the United States with Sky Glass, which will be available to customers of Sky, Comcasts’ European pay-TV unit.

XClass and Sky Glass are both built on the sophisticated software that Comcast has built in recent years to power its advanced cable and streaming set-top boxes.

Like its peers in the pay-TV industry, Comcast has lost cable customers as consumers shun the traditional package for streaming services. The company had nearly 19 million cable TV customers as of June 30, after losing 399,000 in the second quarter. The company will release its third quarter results next week.

Write to Lillian Rizzo at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Appeared in the October 20, 2021 print edition under the title “Comcast Targets Roku and Amazon With US Smart TV”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/comcast-launches-smart-tv-for-u-s-market-in-bid-to-take-on-roku-amazon-11634658217 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos