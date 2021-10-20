UK-Singapore COP26 University Network Policy Report





In the first collaboration of this kind, the COP26 University Network in the UK and a leading research center in Singapore collaborated on four reports highlighting climate change in Southeast Asia.

Bringing together researchers from the UK and Singapore, each report provides a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges associated with the transition to a low-carbon and sustainable economy in ASEAN countries.

The four reports aim to support policy development across Singapore and Southeast Asia, and the UK’s international COP26 goals, focusing on the following areas:

Adaptation and Resilience: University of Glasgow (UK) and Singapore Earth Observatory

The ASEAN region is increasingly threatened by natural disasters, some of which are exacerbated by climate change. The Adaptation and Resilience Report presents strategies for reducing disaster risk at sub-national and national levels and borders, as well as risks, exposures and vulnerabilities experienced by the region.

The report is led by Prof. Fabrice Renaud (School of Interdisciplinary Studies, University of Glasgow, UK), Prof. Benjamin P. Horton and Dr. Lauriane Chardot (Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Earth Observatory, Singapore).

Green Finance: Independently through Dr Ral Rosales of Imperial College Business School (UK), Imperial Consultants and Singapore Green Finance Center (SGFC)

The report examines the rationale for carbon credit trading and the role of institutional investors in the development of the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) in Southeast Asia. This is especially important as Singapore plans to position itself as a future regional carbon services and trade hub.

The report was independently led through Imperial Consultants by Dr Ral Rosales of Imperial College Business School (UK) with co-authors Priya Bellino and Dr Marwa Elnahass (Newcastle University Business School) and Dr Harald Heubaum (SOAS University of London). There is. Philip Lim, Paul Lemaistre, Dr Kelly Siman (National University of Singapore), Professor Sofie Sjgersten (University of Nottingham), Singapore Green Finance Center (SGFC) and industry contributors: AXA Investment Management, ClimateSeed, Air Carbon Exchange, Carbon TradeXChange, Sylvera, Soil Capital Carbon and BNP Paribas.

Nature Based Climate Solutions: University of Nottingham (UK) and National University of Singapore (NUS) Center for Nature Based Climate Solutions (CNCS)

Nature-Based Climate Solutions (NbS) is a widely available, scalable, and cost-effective mechanism to sequester carbon and protect large-scale carbon stocks in Southeast Asia. In addition, NbS can provide ample co-benefits such as haze reduction, biodiversity and shoreline protection, ecosystem services, and economic opportunities through carbon credits and micro-economy.

The report was led by Dr. Kelly Siman (Center for Nature-Based Climate Solutions, National University of Singapore) and Professor Sofie Sjgersten (University of Nottingham).

Energy Transition: University of Newcastle (UK) and National University of Singapore (NUS) Energy Research Institute and Institute of Southeast Asia (ISEAS) – Yusof Ishak Institute

The report (to be published later) explores the link between economic recovery from Covid-19, energy consumption and climate integration in the ASEAN Low Carbon and Sustainable Energy Transition Plan. The authors also provide economic analysis and discuss employment and social justice issues in the energy transition.

This report was led by Senior Researchers (ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute), Professor Philip McGowan (Newcastle University) and Ms Melissa Low, Research Fellow (National University of Singapore Energy Research Institute), along with contributors. Melinda Martinus (ISEAS-YII), Prof. Atanu Ghoshray and Dr. Marco Lorusso (University of Newcastle), Dr. Ryan Wong and Dr. Lee Poh Onn (ISEAS-YII), Professor Emerita Lorraine Elliott (National University of Australia), Dr. Abidah Setiyowati (Technical Delft) University) and Dr. Serina Rahman (ISEAS-YII).

COP26 University Network Information:

The COP26 Universities Network is a growing group of over 80 UK-based universities and research institutions working together to advance their ambitions for tangible results at the UNFCCC COP26 Summit in Glasgow and beyond. read more here

Press Contacts:

Nandini Prashad Communications Manager Singapore UK High Commissioner [email protected]

