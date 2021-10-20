Research Finds Internet Economy Growing Seven Times As Fast As The Total U.S. Economy And Creating Over 7 Million Jobs In The Past Four Years





IAB Study Shows Internet Economy Is Transforming The U.S. Economy, Creating New Markets And Driving Job Growth For Businesses Big And Small

Posted: October 19, 2021 at 9:32 MDT | Updated: 23 hours ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – A new study commissioned by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and led by a Harvard Business School researcher, found that the internet economy has grown seven times faster than the Internet. The total US economy over the past four years and now accounts for 12% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States.

Specifically, the internet economy’s contribution to U.S. GDP has grown 22 percent per year since 2016, in a national economy that is growing between two and three percent per year. In 2020 alone, it contributed $ 2.4 trillion to US $ 21 trillion of GDP. Since the IAB began measuring the economic impact of the Internet in 2008, the Internet’s contribution to GDP has increased eightfold, from $ 300 billion to $ 2.4 trillion.

The study “The Economic Impact of the Market-Making Internet – Advertising, Content, Commerce and Innovation: Contribution to Jobs and GDP in the United States” also found that:

More than 17 million jobs in the United States have been created by the commercial Internet, 7 million more than four years ago. More Internet jobs, 38%, were created by small businesses and the self-employed than by larger Internet companies, which generated 34 percent. There are 200,000 full-time equivalent jobs in the online designer economy. This number is just short of the combined membership of the SAG-AFTRA Professional and Labor Unions (160,000), the American Federation of Musicians (80,000), the Writer’s Guild (24,000) and the Authors’ Guild (9,000). ). Each congressional district depends on Internet dependent jobs:

“In the eight years since our last two studies, the Internet has made starting a business a much more democratic process,” said John Deighton, Harold M. Brierley Professor Emeritus of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. , lead author of the study. “Not only large companies, but also a large number of small businesses and individuals, now have the platforms and tools to find customers, interact with them and complete transactions. And founders don’t need to bring big capital to the table. Investors have shown a strong willingness to provide the capital, confident that advertising, selling subscriptions and licenses, and freemium options will provide them with an attractive return on their investment. “

“It is clear that the US economy is undergoing a radical transformation driven by the market power of the Internet,” said David Cohen, President and CEO of IAB. “Not only are barriers to entry lower, but the power of interactive advertising allows businesses to connect with consumers faster and more efficiently than ever. Now it is possible for a business located anywhere in the world. United States to achieve a global market. As regulators continue to review online and digital data policies, they must understand how the internet fuels economic growth and how proposed regulations could slow or even stop that growth. “

The 17.6 million direct and indirect jobs generated by the Internet mark a dramatic increase from just three million jobs when the IAB began measuring job growth in 2008. Specifically, the research has estimated that 850,000 people are self-employed and 450,000 work for small businesses. which could not exist without the Internet. The study also showed that the commercial Internet directly generated seven million jobs and indirectly provided jobs for an additional 10.65 million people meeting the service needs created by Internet-based businesses.

The study is the fourth in a series of reports measuring the economic value of the commercial Internet, published every four years since 2008.

For more information and the full report, go here.

Please join us tomorrow, Wednesday, October 20, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm ET for a virtual presentation of the highlights of Dr. John Deighton’s “The Economic Impact of the Market-Making Internet” study and update. the perspective of our IAB experts, followed by a panel discussion on “Harnessing the power of digital for growth and innovation” with three business founders sharing their stories and ideas. Learn more about the webinar and register here.

