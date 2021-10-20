US Should Allow Mixed COVID Booster Injections





WASHINGTON (AP) Federal regulators are expected to allow the mixing and pairing of COVID-19 booster doses this week in a bid to provide flexibility as the campaign for additional injections grows.

The upcoming Food and Drug Administration announcement is expected to come with an authorization for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson injection recalls and follows the approval of a third dose for the Pfizer vaccine for many Americans on last month. The decision was announced Tuesday by a US health official familiar with the matter, who was not allowed to speak publicly before the announcement.

The FDA was to say that using the same brand for a recall was always preferable, especially for the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna which have been shown to be the most effective against the coronavirus. The agency was still finalizing guidelines for the single-injection J&J vaccine.

Preliminary results from a government study of different booster combinations revealed that an extra dose of any type increases anti-virus antibody levels, regardless of which brand people are first given. But recipients of the single-dose J&J vaccination had the most dramatic response – a 76-fold and 35-fold jump in antibody levels, respectively, shortly after a Moderna or Pfizer booster, compared to a 10-fold increase in antibody levels. four after a second J&J fired.

A confusing decision is the dose of Moderna to recommend in combination with other brands. Moderna has asked for her booster to be half the starting dose, saying it’s enough for people who have already had two full-strength injections. But the mix-and-match study used extra doses at full strength, and there’s no way of knowing whether a half-dose Moderna booster would trigger such a strong reaction in J&J recipients.

Allowing mixing and matching might make getting a booster easier for Americans and allow people who might have had adverse reactions to the initial dose to try a different injection.

Last week, the United States said it would recognize combinations of vaccines administered abroad for the purpose of entering the country. The practice was common in Canada and some European countries in the early months of the vaccination campaign.

___

AP medical writer Lauran Neergaard contributed.

