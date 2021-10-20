Hort Science Online 2021 has begun.





Hort Science Online 2021 kicked off on October 18th with a platform comprised of five domains that includes practical and informative content on a wide range of technical and topical topics.

Adam Ferjani, Marketing Communications Manager at ICL, explains that the new interactive features will allow participants to easily explore content, view presentations in their spare time and earn NRoSO and/or BASIS CPD points. Many of the presentations were shot at Barn4, NIABs Agritech Incubator, a new facility built specifically for working nurseries or startup agritech companies.

The Sustainable Growth Media Zone is where you can make presentations exploring peat-free materials, key features, how to optimize performance, and tips on how to fine-tune your potting machine for best results.

The Nurture Zone features product innovations and practices to customize and optimize crop nutrition. ICL’s knowledgeable technical team guides you through the latest generation of products, including Osmoform N and Osmocote High N, to optimize crop nutrition in sustainable growing media. Participants will explore the science behind Peters Professional and Peters Excel water-soluble fertilizers and see ICL’s AngelaWeb 3 precision nutrition tools speed up.

Osmocote GreenLab introduces Osmocote 5, a next-generation controlled release fertilizer. Learn how sustainable growing media overcomes the specific nutritional challenges presented and see how Osmocote 5 works in the test.

The Plant Protection Zone sheds a spotlight on biostimulants and the ICL Plant Health Planner. It also provides practical sessions on creeping weevil control, focusing on nematode and pitcher application timing to optimize control of this potentially destructive pest.

The Knowledge Hub highlights a range of topics, including packaging waste, as Josh Remi of Ecoveritas explores the UK legislative landscape, including expanding producer responsibility, plastic taxes and deposit returns. HTA Policy Manager Sally Cullimore and Whixleys’ Johnsons Jonathan Whittemore join journalist Rachel Anderson to discuss key changes and challenges in cross-border trade with the EU. Other topics include NIAB’s AHDB-funded research project results on liquid feed delivery in Primula leaf edge scorch and irrigation systems at NIAB, and Alistair Yeomans of Plant Healthy treats plant materials more responsibly and safely to introduce and spread damage How to prevent it. Plant pests and let plants thrive.

To register, visit www.hort-science.com.

More information: ICL GroupEpsilon House, West Road, Ipswich.IP3 [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hortidaily.com/article/9365345/uk-hort-science-online-2021-is-live/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos