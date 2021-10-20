MP Calls for Pension Schemes to Mitigate Economic Impacts of UK’s Net Zero Plan | green economy





The UK’s public sector pension system could deepen the division of society unless it spends billions of pounds of investment to cushion communities moving away from carbon-intensive industries like steel and auto manufacturing, MP said.

Opposition groups argue that towns and territories across the UK could be devastated by the rapid transition to low-carbon technology and could face a future like the mining towns hit by mine closures in the 1980s, unless pension funds take the impacts into account. do. Investments in vulnerable households and businesses.

In a report focused on investment decisions made by local authorities, lawmakers risk political backlash if they do not understand both the social and economic dimensions of net zero in reports submitted by pension experts, think tanks and lawmakers. pointed out that there is

It comes just one day after the government announced its long-awaited strategy to reach net zero by 2050. Although the ministers’ actions have been criticized by the Climate Change Committee (CCC), it is an independent legal body advising ministers on how to reach net zero. Zero, as the challenges were not met, MPs said they could still leave some communities without the resources to make the transition.

Q&AWhat is Net Zero? View

Net Zero is a promise to cut emissions by 100% so that the UK does not produce more carbon than it removes from the atmosphere. This must be achieved by reducing the amount of greenhouse gases produced by activities such as industrial processes, power generation, transportation and intensive agriculture while eliminating emissions by capturing carbon or planting more trees.

This is considered the minimum necessary to prevent a dangerous climate collapse that would raise global temperatures by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. But there is debate about how to get there, how quickly, and how costs are distributed. The current UK government wants to achieve net zero by 2050, which will inevitably include replacing gas boilers, moving to electric vehicles, improving insulation and reducing high-carbon consumption such as flying and eating meat. .

Thank you for your feedback.

The report said: Mentioned other public protests, such as the Gilles Zaun protests in France and the Polish coal mine closures and the UK fuel protests.

The survey has been told many times that there may be resistance to climate action without a justifiable transition. CCC Chairman Lord Deben said of the investigation: If it’s not justified because society doesn’t accept it, we won’t make a transition.

A group of five powerful lawmakers said the government must explicitly recognize and make clear its high-level commitment to a equitable transition.

The UK’s largest local government pension system (LGPS) funds should make the same commitments, take into account the impact of their investments on inequality, and say the government plans to level the region along with supporting businesses that: I heard Reduce your carbon footprint.

As of the end of March 2020, LGPS consists of 88 funds with 6.2 million members and 276 billion won in assets.

Pension funds can protect communities that depend on high-carbon industries by introducing plans to manage divestiture programs over several years, rather than simply converting funds overnight. The report said that the risk registers of regions, industries and households most affected by the financial costs of climate change could also influence investment decisions.

Trade unions and business leaders say a carbon tax and a quick move towards green investments that exclude industries that use high levels of fossil fuels will wipe out parts of the UK manufacturing industry unless they are provided with financial support to update their equipment and develop new ones. I personally shared my concerns about throwing it away. technology.

Clive Betts, chairman of the National Assembly Group on Local Government Pension Funds, said: To avoid repeating the mistakes of the 1980s that left workers and communities behind, governments must urgently plan an orderly and just transition to net zero.

Assemblyman Doug McMurdo, Chair of the Local Authority Pension Funds Forum said: As responsible long-term investors, we must ensure that our work to achieve net zero actively supports a equitable transition. But we cannot do it alone. The scale of the challenges and potential opportunities requires sustained efforts by society as a whole and by governments.

