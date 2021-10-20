



It is standard practice to issue an First Enforcement Order (IEO) when initiating an investigation into a completed argument. This allows the companies to continue to compete with each other without a merger, and prevents further merging of the related companies while the merger investigation is ongoing. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) imposed this type of order on Facebook in connection with the June 2020 acquisition of Giphy.

As part of the process, Facebook must provide regular updates to the CMA outlining IEO compliance. Despite repeated warnings from the CMA, Facebook has severely limited the scope of these updates. Also last year, the Competition Court of Appeals and Court of Appeals were criticized for their lack of cooperation with the CMA and for not complying with the IEO and not keeping the CMA up to date as a high-risk strategy. IEO is required.

Compliance reports are important for allowing CMAs to oversee company behavior, including whether Facebook has taken action that could affect the outcome of an investigation.

This is the first time the CMA has been found to have violated IEO by consciously refusing to report all required information. The CMA considers Facebook’s non-compliance to be deliberate, given that it has issued several warnings to Facebook. As a result, CMA fined $50 million for this serious violation, which fundamentally undermined our ability to prevent, monitor, and correct the problem.

Separately, the CMA fined Facebook $500,000 for changing its chief compliance officer twice without seeking consent.

CMA’s Senior Director of Mergers, Joel Bamford, said:

The initial executive order is a key part of the UK’s voluntary annexation control system. Companies are not required to obtain a CMA approval before completing the acquisition, but if they decide to proceed with the merger, consumers may be impacted and if they believe that investigation is necessary, it may prevent the company from further consolidating.

We warned that refusing to provide sensitive information to Facebook was a violation of the order, but after losing appeals in two separate courts, Facebook continued to ignore its legal obligations.

This should serve as a warning to any company that thinks it is above the law.

A CMA investigation into the Facebook and Giphy merger is ongoing and will work constructively with the company as things progress. No decision has yet been made regarding the merger.

For more information, please refer to the Facebook/Gifi Merger Inquiry page.

Note to editors

The purpose of merger control is to proactively regulate the impact of mergers on market competition. In the UK, interim measures are particularly important for completed mergers to prevent mergers prior to investigation, as companies are not required to voluntarily notify the merger. The CMA explained this further in its Interim Action Guidance for Merger Investigations issued.

Administrative Penalties: The Policy Statement on the CMA Approach provides information on factors the CMA considers when deciding whether to impose penalties, including violations of IEOs.

Section 37 of the May 2021 Court of Appeals decision stated that it was undesirable for Facebook to select a strategy that could be considered a high-risk strategy in order not to comply with IEO requirements and not notify the CMA of its actions. You have taken or made changes to your business that may fall within the scope of the IEO.

For press inquiries, contact the CMA Press Office on 020 3738 6460 or [email protected]

