Texas Corinthian Yacht Club to host U.S. Adult Sailing Championship this weekend





KEMAH, Texas. (October 20, 2021) From Hawaii to Rhode Island, some of the nation’s top adult sailors will travel to Texas for a weekend of competition and camaraderie at the 2021 US Adult Sailing Championship. practices will begin Wednesday October 20, with races Thursday through Sunday. Nine teams, each representing a regional sailing association from across the country, as well as the local club team, will participate in the regatta. The winners will receive the Clifford D. Mallory Trophy. The event is organized by the Texas Corinthian Yacht Club and sponsored by Regatta Craft Mixers

Texas Corinthian YC is no stranger to the regatta, having hosted in 1959. At that time, the reigning champion was hosting the regatta the year after his victory, said Jack Daniel, event president at TCYC. Members Bob Mosbacher, along with crew Pete Masterson and George Francisco II, won the 1958 Mallory Cup held at the American Yacht Club. The 1959 championship was won by Buddy Melges, now an honorary member of the TCYC, and he also won the 1960 and 1961 championships.

The club overcame many challenges ahead of this year’s US Adult Sailing Championship, dealing with pandemic and hurricane damage to the property in mid-September. We have made the necessary repairs and our sonar fleet is well equipped with new and never used sail combinations, explains Daniel.

Even though I’m not racing, I’m delighted to be back on the waters of Galveston Bay, said Samson Vasquez, president of the US National Adult Sailing Championship. The Texas Corinthian team of volunteers went out of their way to organize an exceptional event. As it was my first year as president, I got lucky. All I had to do was introduce myself.

These waters were the start of my sailing journey, he adds. With teams from across the country and the furthest team from Hawaii, it will be a slugfest. Vasquez plans to be on the water this weekend, capturing the action via a drone.

For a small club of just 165 family members, the TCYC is used to hosting some of the best one-design competitions of the modern era, and we can’t wait to start the 2021 version of the US Adult Sailing Championship underway this Thursday. , said Daniel. .

For more information and to follow, visit https://www.ussailing.org/competition/championships/2021-us-adult-sailing-championship/

About US Sailing

The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body of sailing, provides leadership, integrity and advancement of the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing offers training and education programs for instructors and racing officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore qualification certificates and provides sailing administration and oversight. of competition across the country, including the National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org.

About Regatta artisanal mixers

Since 2006, Regatta has been making the classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, a premier blender that has become widely recognized as the industry standard. Now Regatta has a full line of premium blenders and sodas all finely crafted in small batches including Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale, Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda and Regatta Light Ginger Beer. The company uses the highest quality ingredients and creates distinctive flavors that appeal to the most demanding customers. For news and updates, follow Regatta Craft Mixers on Facebook and Instagram (@RegattaCraftMixers) or visit www.regattacraftmixers.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussailing.org/news/texas-corinthian-yacht-club-to-host-u-s-adult-sailing-championship-this-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos