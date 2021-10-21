UK government secures groundbreaking COVID-19 antiviral drug





Treatment to speed recovery time for people with COVID-19 is eligible first for the most vulnerable, including the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Thousands of vulnerable patients could take a breakthrough COVID-19 antiviral this winter after the government announced a deal to secure two new treatments.

The deal signed by the Antivirals Taskforce is an important step in its ambition to secure at least two new effective treatments by the end of this year for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus.

Approving a treatment by the UK’s leading pharmaceutical regulatory body, the Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority, will give thousands of NHS patients access to the treatment, preventing the spread of infection and speeding recovery time.

Two new antiviral drugs are being offered to those most at risk of the virus, which are expected to help reduce the severity of symptoms and relieve pressure on the NHS during the winter.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have built an arsenal of lifesaving measures to fight the virus and protect our nation, including phenomenal immunization programs and treatments.

I’m excited to confirm that with the two new antiviral drugs we have in place we may soon have a new defense in our arsenal.

Our work is not over yet and we continue to work tirelessly to secure more innovative treatments to help protect as many people as possible from the virus, its strains and future diseases.

The two antiviral drugs are:

Molnupiravir – a company of Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) with 480,000 courses secured by the government. Clinical trials have shown that reducing the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% in nonhospitalized adults at risk with mild to moderate COVID-19. and

PF-07321332/ritonavir – This is a product of Pfizer with 250,000 courses secured by the government. A Phase 3 2/3 trial is currently in progress.

The government and the NHS are currently speeding up plans for the deployment of therapeutics, including the provision of national studies.

This will allow healthcare professionals to gather additional data about the potential benefits these treatments can bring to vaccinated patients. Further details of the study will be presented at an appropriate time.

Before an antiviral drug can be approved, it must first be evaluated by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to ensure that it meets the regulatory body’s high quality, safety and effectiveness standards.

Antiviral drugs are treatments used to treat people infected with the virus or to protect exposed individuals from infection. They target the virus at an early stage to prevent it from progressing to more severe or severe symptoms.

The Antivirals Taskforce will continue to review a variety of additional options across different antiviral mechanisms. Together with the work of Therapeutics Taskforce, this will ensure that as many people as possible are protected from COVID-19, its future strains and other future diseases.

Antivirals Taskforce Chairman Eddie Gray said:

This is a very important step forward in our mission to find antiviral drugs for those exposed to COVID-19 and to support the popular vaccine program and the NHS over the coming months.

Once approved by drug regulatory agencies, we could see these treatments available to patients this winter, providing important protection.

Associate Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said:

COVID-19 vaccines and treatments distributed to tens of millions of UK patients have had a significant impact on this pandemic, and antiviral drugs have brought another major intervention to the table.

They are especially important for protecting people who may not get an antibody response to the vaccine, such as the majority of the population.

We will now work expeditiously to ensure that the right group of people get this treatment as soon as possible if approved by the MHRA.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the UK has proven to be a world leader in identifying and launching effective treatments for COVID-19, including the world’s first treatment, dexamethasone. million worldwide.

The UK’s distinguished life sciences sector makes an ideal base for some of the most outstanding global innovators researching and advancing cutting-edge treatments for COVID-19 through clinical trials here in the UK.

Professor Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for NHS England, said:

As part of the largest and most successful NHS immunization program, with millions of COVID-19 vaccines delivered and more than 4 million boosters, this new treatment, tested in national studies, is in the health care arsenal providing the best opportunities for the most vulnerable. will be added. Despite the increasing number of cases and recovery from this deadly virus, it still poses a major threat to public health.

Tested and tested by the NHS, these drugs are the latest examples of health care providing patients with some of the world’s most innovative treatments. One of the toughest winters ever.

