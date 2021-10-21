American and British research laboratories collaborate on autonomy and artificial intelligence> Air Force> Post display





ROME, NY (AFNS) –

The Air Force Research Laboratory, in partnership with the UK’s Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), has demonstrated for the first time the ability of the US and UK to jointly develop, select, train and deploy advanced equipment machine learning algorithms in support of the armed forces of each of the two nations.

This research is designed to support adjacent and collaborating US and UK brigades with lasting situational awareness over a wide area, which aims to improve decision making, increase operational tempo, reduce risk to life and reduce risk. workload.

The virtual in-person demonstration was co-hosted by AFRL’s Information Directorate in Rome and Dstl at its site near Salisbury, UK on October 18. The demonstration highlighted integrated AI technologies in both countries, showing the ability to share data and algorithms through a common development and deployment platform to enable rapid selection, testing and deployment of AI capabilities. The event was made possible by a UK-US AI Autonomy and Collaboration Partnership Agreement established in December 2020.

It was the first in a series of events organized in rotation by the joint and international signatories of the Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence Partnership Agreement (AAIC). The event was attended in person by leaders from the United States and the United Kingdom, and virtually by participants from all departments and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSDR & E ).

The AAIC partnership agreement effort is led by the U.S. Department of the Air Force, with AFRL as the lead agency for the Air Force, in partnership with OUSDR & E, the U.S. Navy and Army, and the Dstl from the United Kingdom.

“We are committed to putting robotics and autonomous systems capabilities in the hands of combatants,” said Dr. Robert W. Sadowski, US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command. “Advances in robotics and autonomy will make our formations more capable and mission-ready while providing protection to our fighters through an unprecedented standoff while allowing increased lethality on the battlefield.”

The four-year partnership agreement includes goals to accelerate the joint UK-US development and sharing of AI technology and capabilities, with the agreement ranging from basic research to verification and validation of tests to research and development of AI algorithms, including joint experiments advancing Joint All Domain Command. and the control capacities of the two nations.

“The event demonstrated how the UK and US can integrate AI technology to create the premier end-to-end machine learning research, development and deployment ecosystem enabling rapid sharing of data, algorithm development, evaluation and deployment. AI will play a critical role in accelerating decision making to respond to the pace and scale of the future battlespace, ”said Dr Lee M. Seversky, AFRL Manager for Demonstration and US project agreement.

During the demonstration, the simulated scenario focused on how the UK and US can cooperate and share AI capabilities to support the ‘close’ combat where the two countries operate in areas adjacent sites and can closely share data, AI algorithms, and capabilities during mission execution.

The demonstration brought together key UK technologies in the form of model boards, which are able to present a commander with the ability to quickly understand, explore and select suitable machine learning models from among many to deploy on mission, and American streamlined machine learning. which is an open, extensible, government-owned platform for rapidly building machine learning workflows, training and evaluating machine learning models and deploying them regardless of source or stack usage machine learning software – leveraging the best machine learning technology spanning business applications, academia and government.

Todd Robinson of Dstl is leading the UK component of the project and said: “This collaboration with AFRL and US services is crucial in bringing the very latest AI technology into military operations and innovative research in both countries. The demonstration is only the first step in our ambition to deploy a new AI capable of learning on the ground in an test environment, which has never been done before and is only possible thanks to this collaboration.

The demonstration successfully showed the integration of 15 state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms, 12 UK and US datasets, five automated machine learning workflows for training and retraining models based on the needs of the mission, and the ability to deploy models as a service. to target end users and platforms.

This is the first in a series of joint technical and operational experiments planned under the four-year partnership agreement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2817083/us-uk-research-labs-collaborate-on-autonomy-artificial-intelligence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos