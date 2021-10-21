Countries invited to major celebrations of creativity across the UK in 2022





Unboxed: UK creativity will bring people together, either directly or through digital media Unboxed will play a major role in the year we celebrate the UK with Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and Her Majesty The Queens Platinum Jubilee Program in March It will be held from October 2022 Tourism revitalization, regional economic support, and national reconstruction support after the COVID-19 pandemic

Today, Unboxed: Creativity in the UK – takes place in the UK in 2022, a major festival across the UK featuring 10 great projects that people can visit or experience through traditional broadcast and digital media.

Unboxed brings together some of the UK’s most talented people in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics to work on amazing projects that advocate the country’s creative abilities, give people a memorable day, and support tourism and the local economy.

The festival, which is funded by the government of $120 million, will have projects across the UK moving to different locations across the UK to reach as many audiences as possible.

Combined with the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, next year will be a year of pride, celebration and gathering together for the country after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

From the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to the Queens Platinum Jubilee, 2022 will be the year of the UK’s greatest celebration.

And today we are kicking off a fantastic new festival in the UK, Unboxed: Creativity.

Celebrating Britain’s ingenuity, energy, innovation, optimism and all-round creativity, this event will be unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Light shows, sculpture trails and festivals of ideas are just a few of the great events to be held across the UK, with digitally interactive works and experiences.

Culture Minister Nadine Dorries said:

Next year we will be celebrating creativity across the UK in what will be a great year across the UK. Everyone, regardless of background or origin, should have the opportunity to experience some of the best art and culture in the world. This is Unboxed.

In 2022, Birmingham will host the Commonwealth Games and prepare The Queens Platinum Jubilee to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen. Together, these events will be the centerpiece of a year of celebrations to showcase the best of Britain to the world.

Martin Green CBE, Chief Creative Officer of Unboxed: Creativity in the UK said:

Hundreds of creatives in science, technology, engineering, art and math create once-in-a-lifetime events and online experiences for millions in the UK’s largest and most ambitious open creative program to date.

Unboxed represents an unprecedented and timely opportunity for people from all over the UK to come together and participate in awe-inspiring projects to tell who we are and explore ideas that will define our future.

Unboxing Opportunities

The event program will also engage hundreds of thousands of school children, youth and the community through school outreach and other engagement methods throughout 2022. There will be volunteer roles to fill and Unboxed will create employment and training opportunities for those involved.

Unboxed kicks off in March with an amazing About Us install starting in Paisley before touring locations including Derry-Londonerry, Caernarfon, Luton and Hull. Presenting an epic sound and vision show, About Us takes audiences on a journey through time and space, from the Big Bang to the present, exploring the history of our planet and the connections between its people. Renowned musician Nitin Sawhney wrote the score for the show to be performed by local choirs in the host town and city. There are also school poetry and computer coding competitions across the UK starting today.

Across Scotland, the Dandelion Project reimagines the annual harvest festival of the 21st century, from Caithness to Dumfries by offering unexpected gardens, vertical farms, free music events and botanical giveaways.

In Wales, GALWAD (meaning to call in Welsh) tells an original story 30 years later and will bring the year 2052 to the streets of Swansea, Merthyr Tydfil and Blaenau Ffestiniog next year. Filmmaking designer Alex McDowell, who worked on Minority Report, is collaborating with people across Wales on this story told across multiple platforms.

Our Place in Space in Northern Ireland is a 10-kilometer model solar system sculpture trail designed by children’s author and artist Oliver Jeffers. People can visit Derry-Londonderry, Belfast Divis and the Black Mountain, Cambridge and Ulster Transport Museums in person or through augmented reality.

Tour De Moon will be a series of festivals, satellite events and nightlife experiences, inspired by and in collaboration with Moon. Young creative talents between the ages of 18 and 25 will be involved in creating programs that include music, filmmaking and discussion. It takes place at Leicester, Newcastle, Southampton and satellite events across England.

Weston-super-Mare will be home to SEE MONSTER, a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform. The platform will be transformed into a gigantic public art installation on the site of the former, unused Lido, Tropicana. .

