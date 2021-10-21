Britain’s strict gun laws strengthened by new medical measures





The UK’s strict laws on gun ownership will be further tightened to protect the public and additional safety checks will be introduced for those applying for a license, the government confirmed today (Wednesday 20 October).

No one will be able to obtain a firearms license unless the police review information from a registered physician explaining whether the applicant has a related medical history, including mental health, neurological condition, or substance abuse.

Comprehensive legal guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs that establish a clear framework for police to follow when considering applications. For the first time, police will be legally required to comply with guidelines to help improve standards and consistency across the armed forces in the UK.

Following the August 12 shootings in Plymouth, where five people were killed, the Interior Minister today said he would closely review the guidelines and updated additional lessons learned from the ongoing investigation into these murders.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said:

The UK has some of the strictest gun laws in the world, but these high standards must not be met.

These new guidelines put public safety first and work closely with the healthcare, policing and shooting sectors to ensure that they are comprehensive and enforceable.

We are delivering on our commitment to the British people to make sure everyone feels safe in our community.

Effective November 1, individuals must provide a medical form completed and signed by a registered physician with their application. Physicians providing medical information must be registered with the General Medical Board and licensed to practice.

Today’s guidelines were developed through extensive collaboration with the British Medical Association (BMA), police partners and shooting agents, and incorporate lessons learned from previous shootings.

Dr Mark Sanford-Wood, Vice-Chairman of the British BMA GP Board said:

We are very pleased that these new guidelines reflect BMA’s significant contribution to this long and complex development. Public safety is paramount and we are delighted that this is finally setting standards, clarifying national procedures and providing a clear approach for doctors and police to follow.

As physicians, we support the government’s overall message that gun ownership is a privilege, not a right, and that guns should be in the hands of those deemed safe and responsible.

We have been emphasizing that responsibilities for licensing and safety should be clear during the consultation period, which has now been resolved with due consideration of the BMA points.

As we requested, these guidelines state that doctors are responsible for providing medical evidence with the police who make the final decision on the issuance of a firearms license. A unilateral agreement was reached on this point through close cooperation with the National Police Commissioners’ Council.

The legal guidance also outlines other areas the police must review before granting a license, including an applicant’s social media investigation, financial records, peer interviews, domestic violence or public protection department checks. The importance of this is emphasized if the police determine that more evidence is needed before granting a license.

The background checks that police officers can conduct are already extensive, covering everything from criminal convictions and previous violations of the law to evidence of domestic chaos, unmanaged debt or dishonesty.

Existing law also requires the police to make a home visit on their first application, giving the public the utmost confidence in the individual’s suitability to own a gun without risk. Before a license can be issued, two trusted referees for firearms and one for shotguns must be provided.

Inspector Debbie Tedds, Director of the Police Commissioner’s Commission for Gun Licensing said:

We welcome the new legal guidance on gun permits from the Department of the Interior.

Police are responsible for issuing firearms certificates to individuals, and only after a dedicated team of experts evaluates their applications, completes a robust background check process and the individual meets the criteria set forth in the Ministry of Home Affairs national law.

The need for police officers performing license checks to see medical records has been encouraging for police officers for many years and has been part of the Department of the Interior plan. The consultation process has been thorough and welcomes these additions to the guidelines.

Police are taking the matter very seriously, and once extensive inspections are already in place, only safe people who can hold a firearms license will be able to get a license.

See legal guidance and new quotes.

Public consultations were also held on legal guidance and preparations for medical examinations of applications, and the government response was announced today.

The statutory guidance will take effect on November 1, 2021 and has been posted now to ensure that police have sufficient time to review it and incorporate changes into the process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uks-strict-gun-laws-strengthened-with-new-medical-arrangements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos