LOWRY / The American supply chain at risk





By RICH LOWRY

If there is a universally recognized principle in American political life, it is that the President of the United States must wish Christmas to go without a hitch.

This is surely one of the reasons Anthony Fauci quickly withdrew his comment in an interview the other day that it is too early to say if people should gather for the holidays. No sooner had Fauci given in than national attention shifted to an ongoing global supply chain crisis that will clearly hamper the Christmas shopping season, forcing the Biden administration to hurry to try to alleviate a long-standing and very complex mess.

We have gone from unsuccessful “infrastructure weeks” in the Trump administration to unsuccessful weeks “of trying to get infrastructure and reconciliation” in the Biden administration to, now, a week “of trying to do operate our infrastructure ”which may need to be constantly repeated.

As part of efforts to unblock our logistics, the president is urging the Port of Los Angeles, one of the largest in the country, to operate 24/7. This is good news, although this can cause most people to stop and think, “Wait a minute, aren’t our ports already operating 24 hours a day?” “

No, which is a testament to the thick layer of irrationality that engulfs our supply chain.

It is experiencing its worst disruption since the advent of the maritime container era in the late 1950s, driven, basically, by the pandemic. An increase in e-commerce, coupled with a labor shortage, has contributed to a series of spiraling bottlenecks.

Ships wait at idle to unload their cargo in ports, while containers wait in ports to be shipped further inland, while cargo waits outside full warehouses on chassis that are no longer inland. not available to pick up other containers, etc.

The challenge here is not to be underestimated. Yet the situation also shows how, as Scott Lincicome of the Cato Institute convincingly argues, our logistics system is beset by silly policies and practices that make it extremely inefficient.

Consider our ports. The American installations are far from the most efficient installations in the world. They are generally less automated and less efficient. Ports in Asia operate 24 hours a day, at the rate of factories 24 hours a day, while until now the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have only operated 16 hours a day.

The main culprit for this massive inefficiency is the incredibly powerful International Union of Longshoremen and Warehouses, which has a lockdown on ports up and down the West Coast. He hates automation and has earned extraordinary wages for his workers and strict work rules.

As Peter Tirschwell writes in the Journal of Commerce, “Huge increases in costs, limited ability to automate terminals, avoidable chronic interruptions during contract negotiations, and much lower productivity and working hours compared to ports Asia and elsewhere in the world are at the heart of the problem. “

Meanwhile, long-haul truckers across the country need around 20,000 additional drivers and have also been hit by a chassis shortage. Amid a major logistics nightmare, the United States’ International Trade Commission has imposed tariffs of around 200% (in addition to the 25% Trump-era tariff) on the world’s largest chassis manufacturers , China Intermodal Marine Containers. The head of the Harbor Trucking Association, representing west coast harbor truckers, complained, “Now we’ve created a shortage and increased costs. “

Then, as Lincicome points out, there are long-standing rules like the Jones Act, which make it much more expensive to ship goods from port to port in the United States, which puts a premium on the systems. land surcharged.

Ultimately, American logistics will reach a new equilibrium. Yet this crisis should prompt us to rethink the unnecessary inefficiencies that we impose on ourselves. It will be too late to keep this coming Christmas harmless, but will serve us well for the future, whatever the season.

Rich Lowery is the editor of National Review, a leading conservative magazine founded by William F. Buckley.

