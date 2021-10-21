UK, New Zealand trade deal reached





The UK has brokered a trade deal with New Zealand to cut tariffs on clothing, buses and wine, and hopes to lay the groundwork for joining the eleven-nation Pacific Rim Economic Bloc.

The deal, which was agreed in principle on Wednesday after 16 months of negotiations, will also bring British professional qualifications to New Zealand.

The UK agricultural market will open, similar to the UK-Australia deal concluded this summer. Tariffs of up to 10% on cars, buses and textiles will be eliminated, and tariffs of up to 5% on metal will be reduced.

Full legal testing of the contract has not yet been completed, and this process could take months. The Australian transaction, approved in principle in June, has not yet been signed.

The International Trade Ministry said the UK-New Zealand agreement will “pave the way” for the UK to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), an 11-nation trading group that includes Australia and New Zealand. .

London’s ministers hope to finalize negotiations to join the CPTPP by the end of 2022. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told the Financial Times that the group could be a stepping stone to improving trade relations with the United States. Johnson government.

However, the New Zealand Agreement is expected to have little impact on the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP). According to the Ministry of International Trade’s internal assessment, the deal could boost the economy by 0.01% at best. Another scenario would make the country 0.01% poorer.

Sam Low, senior research fellow at the European Center for Reform, said the deal should be judged according to its strategic objectives. “The benefits of this transaction are negligible rather than economic, it is a signal to the UK’s intentions for the region and a stepping stone for joining the CPTPP next year.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the agreement will drive “green growth” and strengthen Britain’s Indo-Pacific relations. “It will benefit businesses and consumers across the country, reducing costs for exporters and providing access to our employees,” he said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “This world’s premier free trade agreement lays the groundwork for a stronger relationship as it begins a new phase of bilateral relations. It’s good for our economy, businesses, and the people.”

The deal was welcomed by the business group. Mike Cherry, chairman of the Small Business Association, mentioned a chapter dedicated to small businesses. “New Zealand has long been a top market for small UK exporters, and more than a quarter of them are already sold there. We welcome efforts to build existing trade relationships that date back decades.”

Food and Drink Federation’s Dominic Goudie says UK food and beverage manufacturers will benefit from “increasing competitiveness” in New Zealand. “Our manufacturers will benefit from an ambitious trade agreement with New Zealand that eliminates various tariffs that are currently restricting exports.”

However, the agreement was criticized by Britain’s opposition Labor Party. International Trade Minister Emily Thornberry Shadow said the deal would reduce employment in the UK agricultural sector.

“In this deal, only the big players running New Zealand’s meat and dairy farms at the expense of UK farmers who are already struggling to compete are the main winners. But this deal is another big blow for UK jobs, growth and exports,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8d848d1f-2ca3-4796-bef4-900d1e0a6c42 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos