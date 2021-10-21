Bitcoin hits new high above $ 66,000 after historic US ETF launch





A man looks at the Bitcoin trading chart in a window of a cryptocurrency exchange office on October 19, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Chris McGrath | Getty Images

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high on Wednesday as investors applauded the successful launch of the first U.S. bitcoin exchange-traded futures fund.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared 3.9% to $ 66,398.25 at 4 p.m. ET, according to Coin Metrics. The coin at its highest broke the $ 66,900 level on Wednesday, breaking a previous intraday high of $ 64,899 set in mid-April.

“The key here is whether we are able to establish support above $ 65,000,” said Jesse Proudman, CEO of crypto robo-advisor Makara. “If we can, the classic fourth-quarter crypto rallies we’ve seen in most years could take bitcoin to some of the highest price predictions we’ve seen in recent months. If the selling pressure picks up on top, however, our next step may take a long time to materialize. “

Bullish comments from a legendary trader boosted sentiment on Wednesday. Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones has called crypto his preferred inflation hedge over gold.

“Bitcoin would be great hedging. Crypto would be great hedging,” Jones told CNBC’s “Squawk Box”. “There is a plan in place for crypto and it is clear that it is winning the race against gold right now… I think that would be a very good hedge against inflation as well. my favorite over gold at the moment. “

Ethereum also rose 7.4% to break through the $ 4,000 level. The world’s second largest cryptocurrency traded at $ 4,104.61, approaching its all-time intraday high of 4,380 in May.

TheProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which tracks bitcoin futures contracts indexed to the future price of the cryptocurrency, rose nearly 5% on its first day of trading on Tuesday.

Not everyone in the crypto market was impressed. Many bitcoin investors want an ETF that tracks spot prices rather than futures.

Novice investors must have become familiar with terms such as “contango”, where the futures price of a commodity is higher than its spot price, and “backward”, which is the opposite.

“More products are great, but I just don’t see the point of investing in bitcoin futures ETFs when you can buy the asset in the cash market,” said Jodie Gunzberg, Managing Director of CoinDesk Indexes. .

“It’s not like oil or cattle that are physically impossible for most investors to own. Rather, it’s like gold that can be easily held. Except the cost is more like oil.” , she added.

Yet it is a landmark for the nascent crypto industry, which has long called for greater acceptance of bitcoin and other digital currencies on Wall Street.

CNBC’s Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting.

