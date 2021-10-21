UK Ink Pfizer and MSD Antiviral Deals Due to Case Surge – POLITICO





Faced with increasing coronavirus cases, the UK government announced Wednesday it has secured contracts with two pharmaceutical giants for a pill to treat vulnerable people infected with COVID-19.

The country’s Antivirals Taskforce has agreed to purchase 480,000 courses of treatment of the COVID-19 pill molnupiravir for MSD research and 250,000 courses of Pfizer’s antiviral candidate known as PF-07321332/ritonavir.

The government says supplies will ensure enough pills to treat vulnerable people infected with the coronavirus during the winter, perhaps most of next year.

Molnupiravir, when administered to adults with mild to moderate COVID-19, has been shown to halve the risk of hospitalization or death in people at risk of serious illness from coronavirus infection.

The Pfizer treatment is combined with ritonavir, a licensed antiviral drug for HIV/AIDS, and is currently in phase 2/3 trials.

Both treatments must be approved by the UKs Medicines Healthcare products Regulatory Authority before community doctors can provide them to the most needy COVID-19 patients.

Molnupiravir is most likely on the market as early as mid-November and Pfizer in late January or early February. When available, the UK will collect data on its efficacy.

Task Force Chairman Eddie Gray said this is a very important advance in our mission to find antiviral drugs for people exposed to COVID-19.

To date, only one antiviral drug, remdesivir, has been approved for use against COVID-19, but its efficacy is unclear. New drugs are provided in the community, not in the hospital.

Scientists have long been calling for further research and government support for these potentially life-saving treatments, especially for those who are unable to develop a strong immune response.

The move goes back to advising ministers on Wednesday, with the NHS Federation representing the UK health service agencies, to work from home, including mandatory face masks in crowded places, vaccine certificates in some environments.

But Health Minister Sajid Javid has ruled out such a move for the time being.

“We’re looking closely at the data and we’re not implementing Contingency Plan B at this point,” he said at a press conference on Downing Street.

The UK reported 43,738 new cases on Tuesday. Javid warned that the UK could see up to 100,000 new cases and up to 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19 per day.

UK Health Security Agency Director Jenny Harries said the increase in cases in the UK was similar to the level seen in July and last winter.

She said hospitalizations were a long way from the peak in January, but noted that the UK had just entered winter and that there were no signs of a decline in cases. 179 people have died in the last 24 hours, she said.

This story has been updated.

