Trade poised to save US jobs, 1 chip at a time





WASHINGTON Gina Raimondo only wears watches made by Bulova, a company that laid off her scientist father, closed its Rhode Island factory, and moved production to China in 1983.

The watches give Raimondo, the US Secretary of Commerce, a sense of mission as President Joe Bidens’ de facto Minister of Technology, a responsibility that focuses on adding the kinds of high-tech factory jobs who are now overseas.

It was a tribute to my dad, Raimondo said of his watch choices in an interview, and a reminder to me that we need to do more to get good manufacturing jobs in America.

Biden tasked Raimondo, a former governor of Rhode Island, to ensure that the United States is the world leader in computer chips. The Americas rank on top of the world as an economic and military power, so its political fortunes might hinge on its performance.

The computer chip has become the essential ingredient in automobiles, medical devices, telephones, toys, washing machines, weapons and even some watches. But a global shortage is weighing on growth and fueling inflation. Without the computer chips that serve as switches for today’s economy, the United States could be eclipsed by China and other countries that support their semiconductor industries.

To end the shortage, 50-year-old Raimondo must restart production of chips as well as solar panels and batteries on the assumption that these sectors are essential to prosperity. That means consulting with semiconductor executives almost daily, tracking data on plant closures in Asia, seeking additional government support for those industries, and making his department more than a generic envoy for companies.

If we do our job well, and I think we will, in 10 years you will see a manufacturing industry that is fundamentally more vibrant, bigger and revitalized, said Raimondo. It’s a national security issue that we don’t make advanced semiconductor in America, that we don’t make enough solar panels in America, that we don’t make critical batteries in America. It makes us vulnerable, not just economically.

Raimondos’ tenure in Commerce has been highly publicized for a department to which some presidents have paid little attention.

The former secretary was billed as a murderous negotiator, but Wilbur Ross was best known for falling asleep at events hosted for President Donald Trump and for trying to explain the tariffs by holding up a can of soup on TV. . The Obama administration has spent an entire year with just one acting secretary.

Raimondo has bonded with Biden, who often quotes his own parents when presenting his policies. Political allies have noted her own ambitions after being interviewed last year as Bidens’ potential running mate. The Commerce Department could be the springboard for a Democratic Party increasingly formed by women with a university education.

It is someone, like the President, who knows the pain of a job loss for a family, and has never forgotten where it came from and the real impact of economic and trade policies on real people. people, said Ron Klain, White House chief of staff.

Rhode Island contains great Newport mansions that once belonged to the richest families in the Americas and factories that attracted Italian immigrants such as Grandparents Raimondos. This mix of size and breadth of social class gives his politics an unusual intimacy.

Joseph Raimondo lost his job as a chemist at the Bulova factory when his youngest child was in sixth grade. Admirers of her daughters and even some detractors say this formative event made her competitive and as meticulously detail-oriented as a watchmaker.

She is known to email staff on policy ideas until midnight and as early as 6 a.m. Tech CEOs say she works like them: straightforward, focused, full of questions.

Rhode Island was still a manufacturing state when Raimondo left for college in 1989. Over 20% of the state’s jobs then were in manufacturing; now, only 8% are, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The story of Raimondos is a microcosm of the American economy, which emerged from WWII with its manufacturing power intact. But lower wages abroad have siphoned off factory jobs and the economy has been redesigned for college graduates and the digital age.

The smartest or luckiest children of former metalworkers and auto workers graduated from top universities, just like Raimondo.

Like so many of his generation who witnessed the industrial decline of the Americas through family experiences, Raimondo strove to be part of meritocracy. She worked for a federal judge and became a venture capitalist, while marrying a husband of similar pedigree, Andy Moffit. Federal ethics disclosures put his wealth at $ 10 million.

Raimondo has long been interested in the finer details of what makes people and systems work. Bob Walsh, executive director of the main teachers’ union in Rhode Islands and a former banker, remembers being questioned by Raimondo over lunch.

Why are you doing what you are doing? Raimondo asked him. You could make a lot more money doing something else.

Before winning her first term as governor in 2014, Raimondo took controversial steps as state treasurer to bolster Rhode Islands’ overburdened public pension fund. It meant pushing back the teachers’ union to raise the retirement age and suspend cost-of-living adjustments. Many unions opposed her in the primary. But Walsh personally supported her in the general election and provided organizational support for her re-election in 2018.

In predominantly democratic Rhode Island, Raimondo learned to govern by forming coalitions within a diverse caucus. It has its detractors. State Senator Sam Bell, one of the main Democratic opponents of Raimondos, said she was brilliant and effective, but in a way that he said drained Medicaid and other services for the poor.

Now Raimondos’ ability to analyze numbers to explain politics comes into play on multiple fronts as it pushes the Bidens infrastructure deal forward, resolves clogged supply lines, and promotes the $ 52 billion CHIPS law. dollars to increase the manufacture and research of computer chips.

She’s powerful at presenting data, Walsh said. His ability to make a strong presentation and understand the multiplicity of issues can once again be an asset.

For much of his life, the key to economic growth was an efficient payroll and just-in-time inventory, lest any excess supply would reduce profits.

Then the pandemic disrupted chip production just as demand increased, with people working from home becoming increasingly dependent on their electronics. The fragile supply chain has also been affected by extreme weather conditions and other factors.

If the ships stop functioning, all of those efficient supply chains collapse very, very quickly, said Revathi Advaithi, who speaks frequently with Raimondo as CEO of Flex, one of the largest service companies. of electronics manufacturers in the world. The pandemic is only part of it. Our point of view is that it has been around for a long time.

The United States now needs a more diverse network of manufacturers closer to home to avoid shutdowns and minimize damage from disasters. It needs built-in safeguards that make it easy to restart factories after they close. It also means that it needs more jobs in the high-tech manufacturing sector.

Raimondo predicts that the computer chip shortage will last until next year and hurt. The White House noted in a September report that the shortage could reduce economic growth by one percentage point this year.

We’ve probably all underestimated how COVID is disrupting our supply chains, Raimondo said. We have just brutally shut down our economy. Auto manufacturers have just stopped ordering semiconductors.

The United States once accounted for 40% of the world’s chip manufacturing; now it’s 12%. The cost of manufacturing a chip in the United States is 30% higher than in Taiwan and South Korea. A chipmaker has to spend tens of millions of dollars on a prototype before seeing any revenue, a hurdle for start-ups.

For the traps of a technocrat, Raimondo makes choices in personal terms. When Biden interviewed her for Commerce, he knew her father. The move to Washington seemed natural, but Raimondo feared uprooting his teenage children, Cecilia and Thompson.

The advice of his brothers: Accept the job. For their father.

