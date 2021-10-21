New UK-Gulf Partnership to Support Infrastructure in Developing Countries





On a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which started yesterday (Wednesday, October 20), she plans to form a bilateral working group with her Gulf allies to provide cleaner and more reliable infrastructure and much-needed funding to developing and developed countries.

Truss wants more bilateral investment partnerships to advance the Build Back Better World Initiative, launched by G7 leaders at the Carbis Bay Summit in June to meet the massive infrastructure needs of post-coronavirus low and middle income countries.

For example, a project might include the construction of water and energy networks, ports, and roads.

Co-investing in infrastructure and economic development with friends and partners is a key part of the Foreign Secretary’s plan to strengthen economic ties with allies and promote jobs and growth in both the UK and developing countries. The foreign secretary wants to work with the Gulf government and investors to find a way to move this ambition forward.

Her visit comes after the UK’s CDC Group, FCDO’s investment arm, announced a partnership with DP World in Dubai last week to modernize three ports in Senegal, Somaliland and Egypt.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

I want to work with like-minded partners to provide clean and reliable infrastructure to developing countries.

This should be a win-win-win deal for the UK, the Gulf and countries across Africa and Asia that will create jobs, improve lives and benefit UK and Gulf businesses operating in the region.

The UK-Gulf collaboration allows experts from both countries to work side-by-side to identify economic development opportunities in developing countries. By working together and sharing expertise, developing superpowers like the UK and some Gulf countries can drive economic growth and spur trade to improve the lives of the world’s poorest people.

Truss aims to build strong economic and investment relationships already established, including in Saudi Arabia. In 2018, the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UK agreed to a $100 million co-finance grant to East Africa to promote jobs, economic development and sustainable infrastructure in the city.

She arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday morning (Wednesday, 20 October) to meet with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud to promote close cooperation on regional security, development, human rights and counter-terrorism and to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries. We discussed how to work together. You can build economic connections as part of your kingdom’s plan to diversify your economy.

Truss will visit Qatar today (Thursday, 21 October) to meet with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

