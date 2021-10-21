North Korea says its under-launched missile did not target the United States





North Korea hit back at US criticism of its test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, saying it was rightly exercising its rights of self-defense and that the weapon was not specifically aimed at states- United.

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

Comments from an unidentified Northern Foreign Ministry spokesperson came on Thursday as the UN Security Council was due to hold an emergency closed-door meeting on the launch at the request of the United States and the United Kingdom.

Tuesday’s launch of a new ballistic missile from a submarine was the North’s first test of this type of weaponry in two years and the most significant demonstration of its military might since President Joe Biden took office.

Washington condemned the launch, which highlighted how the North continues to expand its military capabilities in a nuclear diplomacy freeze, and called on Pyongyang to engage in sustained and substantive dialogue.

In comments released by the official Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang, the North Korean spokesperson said his recent test did not pose an immediate threat to neighboring countries and that Washington did not need to agonizes over a weapon not specifically aimed at the United States.

The spokesperson said Pyongyang was genuinely concerned about what he saw as an abnormal reaction by the United States to the legitimate exercise of its defense rights and called Washington’s efforts to host the council meeting. security provocative.

In the recent test fires, we didn’t have the United States in mind or in sight, but it was the work that had already been planned solely for the defense of the country, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that the United States already had submarine-launched ballistic missile systems and said it was exposing its double standards by criticizing the North for using the same weapons. This only raises suspicions in the North as to the sincerity of the Biden administration’s claims that it does not harbor any hostility towards the North, the spokesperson said.

Ending a months-long lull in September, North Korea has stepped up weapons testing while making conditional peace offers in Seoul, reigniting a tendency to pressure South Korea to try to obtain what she wants from the United States.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years due to disagreements over the exchange of crippling US-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization measures.

Since his fallout with the Trump administration, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to step up nuclear deterrence in the face of what he has described as US pressures and threats.

His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s open offer to resume talks, saying Washington must abandon its hostile policies, a North Korean term primarily referring to sanctions and joint US-Korean military exercises.

North Korea has worked for years to acquire the ability to fire nuclear missiles from submarines. Underwater missiles are the next key piece in an arsenal that includes a variety of weapons, including those with potential range to reach American soil.

Still, experts say it would take years, vast amounts of resources, and major technological improvements for the heavily sanctioned nation to build at least several submarines that could travel quietly at sea and execute strikes reliably.

Bidens’ special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, is due to meet with US allies in Seoul this weekend to discuss prospects for relaunching talks with North Korea.

