Cuts on foreign aid hamper UK efforts to fight Covid pandemic | world news





Britain’s efforts to slow the global pandemic have been undermined by more than $3.5 billion cuts in the government’s foreign aid budget, ministers have found their own aid spending watchdog group.

This is the first official UK assessment of how much official development assistance (ODA) cuts have damaged the UK’s contribution to the fight against coronavirus in poor countries. It puts developing countries and vulnerable groups at greater risk.

As a result, the independent Aid Impact Committee (ICAI) says the UK aid program’s ability to respond flexibly to the evolving epidemic has diminished.

The report notes that the amount of budget cuts needed to meet the aid spending target of 0.5% of UK gross income from 0.7% of gross income from November 2020 has affected the sector of aid spending related to the response to the pandemic.

Decisions on where to cut cuts are mostly made centrally, with the offshore network closest to the program and the spending team providing advice. It did not always reflect the significant amount of evidence and analysis of infectious disease-related risks and vulnerabilities collected.

The report notes that by March 2021, a year after the pandemic, it was estimated that 12 million women had stopped using birth control pills, leading to 1.4 million unwanted pregnancies.

However, the report announced that in April 2021 the UK government had decided to cut funding for the UNFPA Supply Partnership, the UN’s flagship program focused on expanding access to reproductive health services, by 85%.

The report concludes as follows: Programs that could mitigate the long-term damage from the pandemic have been reduced or terminated, and long-term investments that provide excellent value for money have ended.

Citing a 27% cut in Jordan’s social safety net fund for Syrian refugee families as another example of cuts that go against available guidelines. The report warns that it is not yet clear how much of the vaccine aid provided by the UK is eligible for ODA or has to come from other budgets.

According to the report, as of October 2021, less than 2% of the population of Sudan and Zambia had been vaccinated. It is also said that too many professional staff have been commissioned to return to the UK when their skills are needed. Development staff has been redeployed to address consular issues for the British people.

ICAI Commissioner Hugh Bayley said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has reversed development gains in many of the world’s poorest countries and has put an additional 97 million people in extreme poverty.”

The UK’s early aid response was strong and made a significant contribution to the global effort to develop a vaccine. Now it’s important for governments to build on it so that it can be used to accelerate the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries and help protect the most vulnerable.

According to the report, ministers have rapidly allocated 733 million British aid around the fund by mid-April 2020, making the UK one of the largest donors in the early stages of the international response.

However, he said distributing the vaccine to poor countries was disappointing and underscores the need for the UK to continue building up initial investments, along with the challenges of delivering within vulnerable countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/21/cuts-to-overseas-aid-thwart-uk-efforts-to-fight-covid-pandemic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos