Panama, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic seek US help with migration





Migrants are seen in a temporary shelter during the visit of Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan to the village of La Penita, Panama on August 23, 2019. REUTERS / Erick Marciscano

PANAMA CITY, Oct.20 (Reuters) – The presidents of Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday called on the United States for help in stemming the flow of thousands of migrants crossing the dangerous jungles that divide Panama and the Colombia as they head to the United States.

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo hosted a meeting on Wednesday with Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica and Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic in Panama City, where they discussed the burgeoning migrant crisis.

Cortizo said that so far this year, a record number of over 100,000 undocumented migrants have traversed northern Colombia through the Darien Gap, a lawless jungle teeming with everything from deadly snakes to anti-guerrillas. government.

UNICEF, the United Nations children’s agency, said earlier this month that some 19,000 migrant children had crossed the Darien Gap so far in 2021, nearly three times the total of the previous five years. Read more

Cortizo said the situation demands concrete solutions and Washington should play an active role in providing assistance.

Latin American leaders agreed “that our foreign ministers urgently agree with the American authorities and other countries to (…) seek concrete measures”, he added.

The presidents discussed the possibility of establishing a strategy of investments and job creation in Haiti, home of many migrants.

Cortizo has said he wants to meet with US President Joe Biden at the UN climate conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

In early 2021, the Panamanian authorities warned of a possible crisis after the opening of the borders which had been closed for months because of the pandemic.

In September, immigration authorities in the Central American nation reported a record 91,305 migrants entering from neighboring Colombia. Of these, 56,676 were Haitians and 12,870 were Cubans.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

