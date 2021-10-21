As UK COVID cases and hospitalizations rise, we don’t need Plan B yet.





Javid warned that winterHealth services could face more restrictions ‘at the edge’.

LONDON, October 20 (Reuters) – British Health Minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday resisted calls from doctors to resume restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 but will take action if people don’t take action strongly warned that it will resume. Maximum vaccination proposal.

The UK reported 223 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since March, the highest number of cases in Europe, with nearly 50,000 new infections reported on Wednesday. read more

The government’s plan is to rely on vaccines and drugs to limit the impact of the virus this winter instead of bringing restrictions or further lockdowns, having already shut down the economy three times. Read more.

But Zavid warned that 5 million people aged 16 and over who have not been vaccinated should get the vaccine, and those who have already been vaccinated should get a booster dose.

Otherwise, a “Plan B” would be enacted which would include limited steps such as mandatory masks, telecommuting orders, and passing immunizations to enter the site.

“Does that mean we’re more likely to get vaccinated than do what we can and face all the behavioral changes we can and restrictions as we enter winter?” he said. Press conference.

“If enough people don’t get the booster jab, if there aren’t enough people who deserve the original offer … don’t come forward, if people don’t wear masks when they really need to … hit us all. Of course, there will be more restrictions.”

He reiterated that new infections can reach 100,000 a day and the epidemic is not over. He warned that the UK is losing ground in its efforts to outperform the coronavirus by launching a vaccine.

“We have to keep the progress we’ve made,” he said. “If people don’t accept the vaccination offer, we can lose it.”

things will get worse

The UK has the 8th highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world at 139,000. But the vaccine program has also started quickly, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted almost all restrictions in the UK, ending social distancing measures and masking obligations.

However, the rollout is delayed, lagging behind several other European countries, while the booster program starts slowly.

Doctors have expressed concern that an increase in the number of people admitted to hospitals, coupled with pressure from the National Health Service (NHS) caused by the seasonal virus, could cause hospitals to process long waiting lists and become unable to function normally. read more

“It’s mid-October, things will get worse,” Matthew Taylor, CEO of the NHS Alliance, told BBC Radio. “Health care is right on the edge … If you push it much further, we won’t be able to provide the level of service people need.”

UK Health Security Agency Commissioner Jenny Harries said the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths is high as winter approaches, and it’s going in the wrong direction.

“We’re starting the winter on a very high level case,” Harris said at a press conference.

Javid said the current pressure on health care is not unsustainable, but he will take action if the situation changes.

He also announced deals for two COVID-19 antivirals, one developed by MRK.N and Ridgeback Therapeutics and one developed by Pfizer. L8N2RG5EN

Reports by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden, additional reports by Estelle Shirbon and Andy Bruce Edited by Guy Faulconbridge, Angus MacSwan and Alison Williams

