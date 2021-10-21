BTG Pactual announces an agreement with Nomura Asset Management in the US offshore market





MIAMI, Oct.20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – BTG Pactual (BPAC11), Latin America’s largest investment bank, has signed an exclusivity agreement with Nomura Asset Management UK Limited (a subsidiary of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.) to help build Nomura’s US Offshore UCITS distribution network.

Nomura Asset Management is headquartered in Tokyo. It is one of the largest investment managers in Japan, with $ 569 billion in assets under management. The BTG Pactual partnership is another initiative to strengthen the bank’s international fund portfolio.

“We are very proud of our new collaboration with Nomura. This partnership meets the objective of offering the best international products to our clients and will allow US Offshore Wealth Managers to access the best funds; value-generating products particularly suited to private banks. here in the US, ”says Ignacio Pedrosa, third party distribution manager at BTG Pactual.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with BTG Pactual,” said Roy Freeman, Head of US Institutional Operations at Nomura Asset Management.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America and operates in the investment banking, corporate lending, sales and trading, wealth management and asset management markets. ‘assets. BTG Pactual Asset Management has an international presence with over $ 70 billion in assets. under management and administration in December 2020. Since its inception in 1983, BTG Pactual has been managed on the basis of the meritocratic culture of partnership, with a focus on customer, excellence and long-term vision. The institution has consolidated itself as one of the most innovative in the sector, having won several national and international awards. Currently, it has nearly 4,000 employees in offices in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, United States, Portugal and England. For more information, visit http://www.btgpacual.com.

About Nomura Asset Management

Nomura Asset Management is a leading investment manager based in Tokyo, Japan, established in 1959 with over 1,400 employees in more than 10 offices around the world. Nomura currently had $ 569 billion in assets under management as of June 2021. As one of the largest asset management companies in Japan, it provides asset management services to investment firms, ETFs and institutional investors. Nomura offers investment strategies on traditional assets such as stocks and bonds, and offers asset management solutions through alternative investments to a wide range of clients, from domestic individual investors to foreign institutional investors such as public pension funds.nomura-am.co.jp

