Bitcoin ETF rules take UK investors out of global craze





With the hotly anticipated launch of Bitcoin ETFs in the US, the UK is not keeping pace with other major markets in maintaining lockdowns on retail access to publicly traded cryptocurrency funds.

U.S. regulators provide approval for products traded on cryptocurrency-linked exchanges along with Canada and European countries such as Germany and Sweden, and proponents believe that these cryptocurrencies will provide individual investors with access to volatile crypto markets. It claims to be a safe method.

However, access to these types of funds for UK individual investors is still blocked by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The FCA said it will not approve funds exposed to cryptocurrencies until it is satisfied with the integrity of the underlying market.

The FCA has repeatedly expressed concerns about cryptocurrencies, including extreme volatility and lack of a solid foundation for value.

The UK restrictions on the fund, which have raised billions of dollars in investment from other jurisdictions, are whether the FCA is reluctant to authorize regulatory instruments for crypto investments, leading retail investors to look to more risky ways to access popular digital assets. Emphasizes the debate on whether or not.

“The UK was slower than most jurisdictions from an investment product standpoint,” said Jason Guthrie, head of digital assets at WisdomTree, which offers exchange-traded crypto products in Europe and has applied for a fund launch in the US.

The UK’s strict approach to cryptocurrency regulation has not dampened the enthusiasm of some investors for digital assets. Although the FCA has repeatedly warned about the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies and banned digital asset derivatives, UK residents can still buy crypto directly from online exchanges like Coinbase and Gemini.

Some exchanges have built a UK base and have obtained various levels of regulatory approvals for their operations. However, offshore exchanges offer a wide range of online services in the UK, where there is little regulatory oversight.

According to the latest FCA research, 2.3 million people in the UK own more than 4% of adults. Stocks linked to cryptocurrencies have also proven popular with retail buyers.

suggestion

Many retail investors want to see regulated crypto vehicles in the market. According to a survey of UK investors under the age of 30 who are committed to investing in cryptocurrencies, conducted by Opinium Research for WisdomTree, 6 out of 10 young investors in the UK believe that there are insufficient regulatory targets to provide access to cryptocurrencies. It happened.

According to data from TrackInsight, nearly 50 publicly traded products linked to crypto assets are available worldwide, with a total asset of $14 billion. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF, the largest Canadian fund listed in Toronto, has grown to $1.7 billion since its launch in February.

Launched in New York on Tuesday, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategic ETF has garnered significant initial demand from investors.

But despite the desire for these funds, the FCA remains opposed to UK private investors joining the global craze.

Sheldon Mills, director of strategy and competition at FCA, said when regulators banned crypto derivatives this year, “significant price volatility coupled with the inherent difficulty of reliably valuing crypto assets put retail consumers at a high risk of trading losses.” puts you in the .” he said.

Watchdog’s cautious approach has been supported by some market participants. UK’s largest investment platform, Hargreaves Lansdown, said that given the risks involved, the FCA will be wary of offering crypto funds even if they allow them in the future.

AJ Bell said US ETFs will appear on the platform, but only to clients classified as professional traders.

AJ Bell’s head of investment analysis, Laith Khalaf, said cryptocurrency products traded on exchanges “tend to be extremely complex and carry a risk that most investors do not have the tools or information to evaluate.”

One tricky question surrounds how your funds are exposed to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. Some ETFs are backed by real bitcoins held by custodians. However, there are different structures, including funds that trade cryptocurrency futures.

The new US ProShares fund falls into the latter camp of mimicking the price of crypto tokens using Bitcoin futures. This setup was favored by US regulators because futures are traded on the regulated Chicago Mercantile Exchange, but critics say it could incur additional costs to investors.

The Canadian ETF tracking Bitcoin futures was almost frozen in May due to extreme market movements.

Advocates of crypto funds argue that ETFs are still safer than other methods of accessing the crypto market, given that the fund is run by mainstream players and does not require clients to hold crypto assets. Some fear that the FCA’s ban will drive investors down a more risky path.

“A lot of people are still moving into the unregulated internet space,” Guthrie said. “I think real service providers come with real products and they have a role to play in what they deliver.”

