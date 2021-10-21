China Twice Tested Hypersonic Weapons, Stunned US: Report | Military News





US President Biden is concerned about the report, but an expert says the technology is not new as he warns of another unnecessary arms race.

China carried out not one, but two tests of new hypersonic weapons in July and August, the Financial Times (FT) reported, raising further concerns in the United States about the growing military capabilities of its geopolitical rival.

The London-based Financial Times reported Thursday that Beijing launched a rocket using a fractional orbital bombardment system to propel a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle around Earth for the first time on July 27, according to four people familiar with it. with US intelligence assessments. .

More than two weeks later, on August 13, China carried out a second hypersonic test, according to the report citing two people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper initially reported, in an article published over the weekend, that the first test was carried out in August, instead of the end of July.

The latest report says the missile test stunned U.S. military and intelligence officials about the Chinese military advance.

He added that American scientists are struggling to understand the capability of hypersonic weapons, which the United States currently does not have.

In response to the FT’s initial report, China’s Foreign Ministry said it only launched a space plane and the test took place on July 16.

It was understood to be a routine test of a spacecraft to verify spacecraft reuse technology, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

Zhao was quoted by public broadcaster CGTN as saying the test was essential in reducing the cost of using spacecraft and providing a convenient and inexpensive way for humans to use space for peaceful purposes.

The United States very worried

In a statement earlier this week, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said President Joe Biden’s administration was very concerned about the latest developments in nuclear weapons capability and new nuclear weapons systems. delivery from china.

Reporters traveling with Biden on Wednesday also asked him if he was affected by the report, and he said yes.

According to estimates and analysis, hypersonic weapons travel through the upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 6,200 kilometers per hour (3,853 miles per hour) more than five times the speed of sound, which travels at around 1 235 km / h (767 mph) and evade even the most advanced radar systems.

#China #Hypersonics SCOOP

China carried out 2 hypersonic weapons tests this summer. A US official stunned because China has demonstrated a capability that the US does not have and government scientists do not understand how China achieved the unspecified feat.https: //t.co/ M24rXrYwxM

Demetri Sébastopulo (@Dimi) October 20, 2021

On Monday, US Senator Angus King described the new weapon as a game-changing strategic element with the dangerous potential to fundamentally undermine strategic stability as we know it.

The implications of these weapons being developed by China or Russia could be catastrophic, the senator from Maine said, cited by reports.

The United States is also said to be racing to develop its own hypersonic weapon technology.

According to reports, US military contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies are involved in the development of the missiles.

Writing for Foreign Policy magazine, Jeffrey Lewis, a non-proliferation expert at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies, said China’s test was bad news, but added that the technology was not not new, pointing out that the Soviet Union deployed the same system during the Cold War.

Lewis, however, warned that the latest development is yet another step in an unnecessary, costly and dangerous arms race.

