Japan-UK Joint Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation: Joint Statement on the Meeting, 20 October 2021





On October 20, 2021, the 11th Japan-UK Joint Committee on Science and Technology Cooperation Meeting was held online.

The Joint Committee was led by Dr. Takahiro Ueyama, Executive Member of the Science, Technology and Innovation Committee of the Japanese Cabinet Office, Sir Patrick Vallance, Senior Scientific Advisor to the Government, and the Japanese Ambassador for Scientific and Technological Cooperation. The meeting was hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Nakane and BEIS Director of International Research and Innovation Ms Harriet Wallace. Representatives of Japanese and British governments and scientific institutions were also present.

The purpose of the Joint Committee was to deepen the partnership by exchanging information on the forms of developments in research, technology and innovation policies and by agreeing on practical cooperation. Speakers from both sides presented a variety of new activities, such as facilitation mechanisms developed to maximize the value of research, technology and innovation collaborations to our country. They found opportunities to share information about new priorities and build on the strengths of our scientific community.

The Joint Committee exchanged views and actions to ensure the security and integrity of the research ecosystem to promote our shared values ​​of independence, openness, reciprocity and transparency where international cooperation thrives.

The Joint Committee praised the collaboration between UK and Japanese researchers to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including a joint research project funded in collaboration with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and the Japan Agency for Science and Technology (JST). .

The Joint Committee has agreed to continue strengthening the relationship by fostering strategic and bottom-up research partnerships through:

Regular public joint research program research infrastructure based on the success of the first two public research programs supported by UKRI and the Japan Association for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) in the fields of social sciences, arts and humanities in 2021 and life sciences and the environment in 2018 Based on already ongoing collaborations in scientific partnerships, the Hyper-Kamiokande project, and Square Kilometer Array through

Innovate UK and Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) announced their first collaborative innovation program to a joint committee in 2020. They agreed on additional collaboration opportunities for innovators to work together to capitalize on the strengths of the UK and Japan.

The joint committee expressed its appreciation for advances in the medical and life sciences. The Committee welcomed the strengthening of cooperation, including joint research on infectious diseases and regenerative medicine, based on a Memorandum of Understanding between the Japan Medical Research and Development Agency (AMED) and the Medical Research Council (MRC). It also approved efforts to host additional symposiums and initiate a joint call for neuroscience.

The Joint Committee hoped to further strengthen cooperation in the space field and spoke with satisfaction in the memorandum of cooperation between the Japan Aerospace Agency (JAXA) and the British Space Agency (UKSA). The committee welcomed the first joint research on space debris between JAXA and the National Defense Science and Technology Institute.

The Joint Committee shared views to promote cooperation in Arctic research and development between British research institutes and institutions and the Japan Agency for Oceans and Earth Sciences and Technology (JAMSTEC), with the hope of further strengthening cooperation in the field of ocean science. ).

The UK-Japan Joint Science and Technology Committee meeting will be held in the UK in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-and-japan-11th-joint-committee-on-science-and-technology/japan-uk-joint-committee-on-cooperation-in-science-and-technology-joint-statement-on-meeting-20-october-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos