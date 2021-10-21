PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weak dollar but US bond yields cap gains





(Price update)

* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a five-month high

* Rise in gold capped by lower expectations – analyst

October 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices extended their gains for the second day in a row on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar, although the gains were limited by high Treasury yields and the potential reduction in purchases of gold. Federal Reserve assets.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $ 1,780.20 an ounce at 1105 GMT. The metal rose as high as 1.2% on Tuesday. US gold futures gained 0.5% to $ 1,780.00.

Gold remains buoyant due to inflationary pressure from rising energy prices and weaker output data from Chinese and US factories, said Xiao Fu, head of commodities strategy. at the Bank of China International.

On the downside, there is demand for a safe haven due to global growth concerns, but the upside remains limited by a potential rise in Treasury yields and lower expectations.

Production at US factories fell the most in seven months in September, another indication that supply constraints were hampering economic growth.

Making gold more attractive to foreign buyers, the dollar index has changed little and is not far from its three-week low reached on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit their highest level since May 20.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that if inflation continues to rise at its current rate over the next few months, Fed policymakers may need to adopt a more aggressive policy response next year.

Bullion is often seen as a hedge against inflation, although reducing stimulus and rising interest rates push up government bond yields, raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion. non-productive.

Over the past few weeks, yields on U.S. Treasuries have risen as inflation fears rise, but gold has struggled to make a significant move one way or the other … L gold is trading between $ 1,720 and $ 1,820, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK

Elsewhere, spot platinum fell 0.1% to $ 1,039.49 an ounce, palladium lost 1% to $ 2,076.68.

Silver rose 1.2% to $ 23.94.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/global-precious-idUSL4N2RG290 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos