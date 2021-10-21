Avoiding UK University’s Pension Catastrophe





After two years of chaos caused by the pandemic, students at UK universities hoped things would slowly return to normal this semester.

But life could soon be much worse again, and this time nothing to do with COVID-19.

A vote has been convened on a strike by instructors at a British university. The problem is pensions. More precisely, the University Superannuation Scheme (USS) – the UK’s largest pension scheme (470,000 members, £85 billion in assets) has enough funds to pay the superannuation promised to its instructors.

Neither the USS trustee nor the superintendent thinks so, and has suggested that pension contributions should be increased and future pension benefits should be less generous to bring the system back into balance.

The Teachers’ Union (UCU) believes this is unnecessary and the scheme has enough assets to fulfill its pension promises without raising contributions or reducing benefits.

In this debate, both sides seem to be talking about two completely different realities. In one, the system is comfortably in the black, and in the other, the deficit (the gap between assets and the amount needed to meet past annuity promises) is huge. The two sides don’t seem to be able to speak in a common language. This would enable strike actions that would be disastrous for students.

The reason this discrepancy shows no sign of resolution is that discussions of risk (the risk that assets may not be sufficient to pay their annuity promises because asset returns turn out to be disappointing) are in fact treated in risk-ignoring terms. because it loses. The problem has become a matter of comparing how large the “deficit” (or “surplus”) is, i.e., comparing it to a single estimate of the value of future annuities that will have to pay off current assets.

But that’s not a question you can talk about risk, and reasonable people may disagree on how to measure these future annuity costs.

Should I use the average return on assets to value future annuities? Can you then be optimistic about how much you will need to build a pension? Or do I have to use a much lower return to get enough money? This suggests that there is a large deficit in the pension fund.

The only way to have a reasonable discussion of how risky the status quo is is to recognize the potential for uncertainty in asset returns and assess the likelihood that the asset will be depleted at some point in the future before current annuity promises are fulfilled. Some risky assets like stocks yield good returns, some average, and some below average. This is what my colleague at Imperial College, James Sefton, and I did in a recent analysis.

The risk of not having enough assets to pay off your existing pension promises is almost certainly far greater than your odds of losing a game of Russian Roulette.

Our results do not show that the USS has a bigger deficit than that it has a comfortable surplus. What they show is that the most likely outcome is that current assets are sufficient to meet existing annuity promises. However, they show that there is a significant probability (up to 40% in some simulations) that the funds can be exhausted. Universities have considerable responsibilities. 2055.

The real question with college pensions is how much risk you can take. It’s definitely not a question of whether it’s a surplus or a deficit. The way it is raised is misleading and encourages parties to take a firm stand by digging a ditch to defend themselves.

Today, the risk of not having enough assets to pay off your existing pension promises is almost certainly far greater than your chances of losing in a game of Russian Roulette. That risk is too high for pension regulators.

One of the two paths must be followed. The first way is to reduce the chance of your assets being depleted. This means the assets must be replenished with some combination of higher contributions or less generous pensions from plan members and universities.

The second way that a long-term solution really exists is to agree in advance how the risk of asset degradation will be shared between the planning member and the university. This may sound unattractive to plan members expecting a guaranteed pension.

However, the risks posed by plan members are not necessarily negative. Our results show that there is actually a greater chance of institutional surplus than deficit, so a fair distribution of this surplus or possible deficit is likely to result in higher annuities than smaller annuities.

Exploring ways to share risk is far better than going on strike.

David Miles and James Sefton are professors of economics at Imperial College.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/94ab1894-195b-405f-8c16-fbf3fbe312a5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos