US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as earnings reports allay investor fears

By Devik Jain, Shreyashi Sanyal and Sinad Carew

October 20 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones climbed on Wednesday as the Dow hit an intraday high as investors saw better-than-expected third-quarter earnings for U.S. companies.

As the Nasdaq lagged as tech stocks took a break, the Dow Jones Industrials Average broke its previous high set in mid-August before slashing gains during the session. The benchmark S&P 500 has moved closer to five points from its early September record to its daily high.

The S&P healthcare index rallied for the second day in a row with help from Anthem and Abbott, both of whom gained ground on impressive financial forecasts.

The S&P had fallen nearly 6% below its all-time high on October 4, as investors worried about supply chain issues, pressure on profit margins, higher wages and rising costs of inputs ahead of the earnings season, which started last week.

And while U.S. companies have raised supply chain issues and higher costs in their profit calls, investors have so far been relieved that they can maintain their profit margins by passing the costs on to customers, according to Jack Janasiewicz, strategist and portfolio manager. at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

“Profits are what matters and so far what we’ve seen has been better than expected. Margins are actually holding up,” Janasiewicz said.

“The bar has been set pretty low as we approach (earnings season) which makes things a little easier… Things are coming out, so far, better than expected. This is putting upward pressure. on stocks. ”

With only around 14% of the S&P 500’s third quarter reports, analysts expected the benchmark’s earnings to rise 33% from the last year’s quarter. More than 85% of profits exceed expectations, according to the latest data from Refinitiv.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.43%, to 35,609.34, the S&P 500 gained 16.56 points, or 0.37%, to 4,536.19 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 7.41 points, or 0.05%, to 15,121.68.

The CBOE Volatility Index, also known as the Wall Street Fear Gauge, closed at 15.49 after hitting 15.29 previously, its lowest level since August 13.

Eight of the S&P’s top eleven industrial sector indices rose, led by utilities and real estate, both up about 1.6%, and health care stocks, which closed up 1. 5%.

The tech sector was the biggest lag in the S&P, down 0.3% as it broke a five-day rally.

The S&P 500 Value Index, which groups economically sensitive stocks like energy and industrials, closed 0.9% higher after hitting a new record.

However, IBM shares fell about 5% after the exchange closed on Wednesday after missing market estimates for third-quarter earnings due to a drop in orders in its managed infrastructure unit before. a split.

Tesla Inc shares edged down late in the session, even after beating Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue thanks to record deliveries, as the electric automaker navigates through a prolonged global shortage of chips and of raw materials.

Abbott Laboratories had ended the regular trading session up 3.3% after raising its full-year profit forecast on a rebound in COVID-19 test sales.

Anthem Inc climbed 7.7% after raising its profit forecast for the year. However, shares of Biogen Inc closed 0.6% lower as they reported much weaker than expected quarterly sales of its Alzheimer’s disease drug while increasing its profit forecast for the full year.

Verizon Communications Inc gained 2.4% after adding more postpaid phone subscribers than expected in the third quarter.

Rising issues outnumbered falling on the NYSE by a 2.29 to 1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.37 to 1 favored the advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 63 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 106 new highs and 41 new lows.

On the US stock exchanges, 9.29 billion shares changed hands compared to the 10.26 billion average of the last 20 sessions.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Sinad Carew in New York, editing by Arun Koyyur)

