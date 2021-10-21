Charting net zero paths in the UK





When the UK became the first major economy in 2019 to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the UK was also embracing an ambitious multi-year economic transformation agenda. On Tuesday, just before the landmark COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, I started explaining what that promise actually means. This strategy is bold in some places and lacking in others, but overall it is one of the most detailed and impressive blueprints the government has released to cut emissions.

One of the ambitious parts is to make the country’s electricity supply completely green by 2035, ban the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030, and mandate that 10% of the fuel used by airlines be sustainable. The government is asking for an investment of £50 billion to £60 billion per year, most of which will come from the private sector. Announced additional spending on electric vehicle supply chain, nuclear power, hydrogen production and carbon capture technology. On the other hand, there are many loopholes. It details how to insulate the country’s obscene homes or reduce consumption of carbon-intensive beef.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s optimistic outlook, the strategy implicitly relies on technological advances such as electric vehicles, allowing the British to maintain a lifestyle without much sacrifice. “You won’t see the hair,” Johnson said. The government has left the options open. Currently, there is insufficient support for heat pumps as a means to keep homes warm if hydrogen proves to be a cheaper alternative. There is a lot of discussion about all the new jobs that will be created, but there is little focus on job losses, whether it’s the UK’s North Sea oil fields or energy-intensive industries.

Ultimately, strategy is a creation of political compromise. While the political consensus between the parties in favor of the target remains the same, the details of the strategy are a clear compromise between the financially conservative Treasury and the more ambitious division. Indeed, the Treasury has warned that taxes must rise to pay for the investment, arguing that borrowing to finance the transition is not financially sustainable and unfair to future generations. .

However, it makes sense to borrow to finance part of the conversion. Spending is a one-time investment, not an ongoing commitment like health care. Future generations will get the most in terms of savings from energy efficiency while avoiding climate change. The UK’s fiscal outlook presents challenges, but it has more to do with the intractable problems of an aging society and uncertain forecasts for growth than the energy transition. If spending-sparing Johnson wants to cut costs, his neighbor Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears to want to exalt it as an argument for fiscal containment.

Nevertheless, it is right for the state and the private sector to share the cost of the energy transition, such as mandatory spending on electric vehicles or raising carbon costs. This not only encourages businesses and consumers to make the right decisions, but it also reflects that many of the benefits, from warmer homes to lower fuel costs, will also be attributable to individuals. Future generations deserve protection from the dangers of global warming.

