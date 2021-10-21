UK Home Price Index Summary: August 2021





1. August 2021 headline statistics

The average real estate price in the UK is 264,244.

The annual price change for UK real estate was 10.6%.

The monthly price change for UK real estate was 2.9%.

The UK monthly index figure (January 2015 = 100) was 138.6.

Estimates for the most recent months are tentative and will be updated as more data is incorporated into the index. Read the revision to UK HPI data.

UK HPI’s next publication

UK HPI for September 2021 will be posted on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9:30 AM. See our release schedule for details.

2. Economic report

UK home prices increased by 10.6% from 8.5% in July 2021 to 10.6% in August 2021. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the average house price in the UK increased by 2.9% between July and August 2021. For the same period a year ago (July and August 2020), it is 1.0%.

Home price growth was highest in the Northeast, up 13.3% through August 2021. The lowest annual growth rate was London, where it rose 7.5% by August 2021.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) UK Residential Market Survey for August 2021 reported that buyer demand in the housing market has stabilized after sales fell in the previous month. House price growth has slowed but is reported to remain robust across the UK.

The Bank of Englands agent’s summary of business conditions for the third quarter of 2021 reports that prices have risen due to continued strong demand for housing and a shortage of real estate for sale in most parts of the UK.

According to UK real estate transaction statistics, there were 98,300 projected sales for residential properties with a seasonally adjusted value of 40,000 or more in August 2021. This is an increase of 20.9% from a year ago. Between July and August 2021, UK trades increased by 32.0% on a seasonally adjusted basis, following a decline in July following the record level of trades in June 2021.

According to the Bank of Englands Money and Credit August 2021 announcement, mortgage approvals for home purchases (an indicator of future loans) for August 2021 were 74,500, down from 75,100 in July 2021.

3. Price change 3.1 Annual price change Annual price change by country in the UK over the past 5 years

Average house prices in the UK rose by 10.6% from 8.5% in July 2021 to 10.6% in August 2021.

At the national level, the largest annual increase in house prices through August 2021 was recorded in Scotland, with house prices rising 16.9%.

Wales saw a 12.5% ​​increase in house prices by August 2021.

In the UK, house prices were up 9.8% by August 2021.

House prices in Northern Ireland rose 9.0% over the year leading up to the fourth quarter of 2021 (April-June).

3.2 Average prices by country and government offices Prices by country and government offices, monthly fluctuations and annual fluctuations Country and public offices prices monthly fluctuations Annual fluctuations United Kingdom 280,921 3.2% 9.8% Northern Ireland (Q2 2021) 153,449 2.9% 9.0 % Scotland 180,832 1.7% , 16.9% Wales 194,575 2.8%, 12.5% ​​East Midlands 221,693 2.7%, 10.3% East England 324,510 2.9% 9.6% London 525,893 5.6%, 7.5% Northeast 149,042 2.4%, 13.3% Northwest 70 1.9 194, 821 4.5% Northwest 8.7% Southwest 288,658 4.2% 8.9% West Midlands Region 228,593 2.9% 11.0% Yorkshire & The Humber 185,968 1.5% 8.8% Country and government price fluctuations by region

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the average UK house price rose 2.9% between July and August 2021, compared to a 1.0% increase over the same period a year ago (July and August 2020). On a seasonally adjusted basis, the average UK home price rose 2.8% between July and August 2021.

Note: Northern Ireland figures represent a 3-month change and are not comparable to other regions and countries.

Property Type Lot Type August 2021 411,649 364,047 13.1% Houses in Complex 254,115 228,834 11.0% Cascade 214,083 194,722 9.9% Flat Sole Difference or Mezzone 220,756 205,788 7.3% All 264,244 238,998 by Property Type Average Monthly Price by 4 3.3 Average Price. sales rate

The time between the sale of the property and the registration of this information varies. It is usually between two weeks and two months, but it can take longer. Volume figures for the last two months are not included in the report as they are not yet reliable enough to report. Posted trades in recent months will increase as registered trades are later incorporated into the index.

Sales data is provided by property status (new and existing properties) and financing status (cash and mortgage) in a downloadable data table. Transactions that involve creating new registers, such as new builds, are more complex and require more time to process. For more information, see Revisions to UK HPI Data.

4.1 Sales Sales by Country Country of Sales June 2021 June 2020 United Kingdom 41,232 46,664 Northern Ireland (average monthly sales for Q2 2021) 2,396 670 Scotland 10,763 4,089 Wales 1,969 2,013

Note: The number of real estate transactions for June 2021 will increase as more transactions are incorporated into the index. Please refer to the revision policy for details.

Comparing the interim volume estimate for June 2020 to the interim estimate for June 2021, volume increased by 5.3% in England, 184.1% in Scotland and 12.5% ​​in Wales. Northern Ireland trading volume increased by 335.0% through the second quarter of 2021.

UK Real Estate Transaction Statistics published by HM Revenue & Customs (to a different extent but more complete over this period) report that volume increased by 220.7% in England, 173.6% in Scotland and 212.4% in Scotland on a non-seasonally adjusted basis. By June 2021, in Wales and Northern Ireland, it increased by 203.1%.

4.2 UK sales over the past 5 years Sales by country, 2017-2021: June

Note: The number of real estate transactions for June 2021 will increase as more transactions are incorporated into the index. Please refer to the revision policy for details.

Comparing the June 2020 interim volume estimate with the June 2021 interim estimate, UK volume increased by 24.5% through June 2021.

UK Real Estate Transaction Statistics published by HM Revenue & Customs (to a different extent but more complete over this period) report that UK transaction volume increased by 217.2% through June 2021 on a non-seasonally adjusted basis.

5. Real Estate Status in the UK

Transactions that involve creating new registers, such as new builds, are more complex and require more time to process. This means it may take longer to appear in the land register. New construction volume for the last two months is not included in the report as it is not reliable enough to report the distinction between new construction and existing resale properties.

New construction and resale property conditions Average price June 2021 Monthly fluctuation Annual fluctuation New construction 340,936 4.0% 20.3% Existing resale property 259,743 4.6% 12.0%

Note: Since the October 2017 release, the estimation model has been modified when calculating tentative estimates. Find out more about the impact of these changes and more on the method used to generate the UK HPI.

6. UK Buyer Status First Buyer and Previous Owner Occupant Buyer Type Average Price August 2021 Monthly Variation Annual Variation First Buyer 220,460 2.5% 9.9% Previous Owner Occupant 309,462 3.5% 11.4% 7. Great Britain Cash and Mortgages

For the UK only, Northern Ireland data is not available for funding status.

Funding Status Average Price August 2021 Monthly Variation Annual Variation Cash 249,900 2.8% 10.2% Mortgage 276,207 3.1% 10.8% 8. Data Access

Download the data as a CSV file or access it using the UK HPI tool.

Data revision

Check the data download for corrections to previously published data or learn more about corrections in the UK HPI Information Guide.

9. UK Home Price Index Information

The UK Home Price Index (UK HPI) is calculated by the National Statistical Office of Northern Ireland and the Office of Land and Real Estate Services. Learn about the methodology used to create the UK HPI.

Data for the UK House Price Index are provided by the HM Land Registry, Registers of Scotland, The Land & Property Services/Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency and the Valuation Office Agency.

Learn more about the UK Home Price Index.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/uk-house-price-index-summary-august-2021/uk-house-price-index-summary-august-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

