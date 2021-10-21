PayPal’s Pinterest selection puts us in a pickle of analysis – TechCrunch





Look, we don’t understand either.

By taking some time as a group to sit down and discuss the potentially impending PayPal-Pinterest deal, Natasha and Alex didn’t end up telling the story. Which makes sense, as investors pushed PayPal shares down 5% on the news, implying they didn’t quite get it either.

Recall that PayPal has concluded a few other transactions in recent years, including buying Honey ($ 4 billion) and Paidy (less than $ 4 billion).

Either way, the deal – potentially worth tens of billions – could propel the social giant into the welcoming arms of PayPal, an American consumer and commercial fintech giant. Here’s what we tried to fix:

Does Pinterest have a big enough eCommerce history that the deal meets our initial expectations? We talked about the historic performance of Pinterest’s stocks, as well as a number of cultural controversies it has been embroiled in. Why doesn’t PayPal just buy Etsy instead? Here, we sought to understand why an in-store searchable mood board can satisfy customer demands. So, Pinterest’s lag on fintech infrastructure compared to Etsy was somewhat surprising. And if technology is all about bundling and unbundling, does it make sense for PayPal to partner with a more e-commerce content-focused company now more than a half-decade away from its divorce from eBay? We’re done with some jokes about the expected (and unexpected) fintech consolidation, and we want your best guess for the sequel on Twitter.

Frankly we had a great time. Mary Ann was going to join us, but was thwarted by the design of Apple’s iPhone headphones, while Danny was slightly busy trying to figure out why his wife had beaten him at Settlers of Catan, his favorite board game. . We’re back on Friday with our regular lineup!

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PDT, Wednesday and Friday at 6:00 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all broadcasts!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/20/paypal-picking-pinterest-puts-us-in-a-parsing-pickle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos